Just Released

IOWA PHARMACY ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES 50-YEAR PHARMACISTS IN THE STATE

Des Moines, IA – August 8, 2023 – The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) is proud to recognize the following pharmacists who have achieved the milestone of 50 years of professional practice and service to the people of Iowa. IPA has presented this award since 1971, honoring Iowa pharmacists for their dedication to the profession and their communities.

Richard Baldwin, Brownsville, TX

Charles Comito, Dallas Center, IA

Marla Franck, Denison, IA*

Joy Hansen, San Diego, CA

Sonja Hanson, Ankeny, IA*

Richard Hartig, Naples, FL

Terry Jacobsen, Osceola, IA*

Dan Keckler, Tempe, AZ

Margaret Kelly, Minneapolis, MN

Jay Moser, Elkader, IA

Margaret O’Connor, Johnston, IA*

Paul O’Rourke, Sigourney, IA

Mark Richards, Des Moines, IA*

Thomas Selander, Des Moines, IA*

Walter Tschopp, Spirit Lake, IA

Mary Wenger, Cedar Rapids, IA

This award was presented at IPA’s 2023 Annual Meeting in Des Moines, IA.