Just Released

Des Moines’ Original Oktoberfest Moving to Des Moines Water Works Park for 19th Annual Event

(Des Moines, Iowa) – August 8, 2023 – Des Moines’ original Oktoberfest is moving to a new location for its 19th annual event September 22nd and 23rd. The Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Park is the new venue for the festival that has outgrown the downtown footprint where it began in 2003. “Water Works Park is the perfect place to host Oktoberfest and I am thrilled with the possibilities this move provides the festival.” said Mindy Toyne, co-founder of Des Moines’ Oktoberfest. “We will continue to offer the same authentic experience we always have while providing enhanced benefits to attendees such as free parking and added space for tented bier gardens and other enhancements.” she added.

“Des Moines’ Annual Oktoberfest is such a unique and fun festival, we were excited when they announced they would be moving to the park for their 19th installment.” said Sam Carrell, Executive Director of the Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation. He also pointed out “This park was designed to accommodate heritage festivals and we are honored that this long established Des Moines tradition is coming here.”

Discounted advance tickets are currently on sale at eventbrite. Each ticket includes two days of admission to the festival, free parking, a commemorative pint glass, a Silent Disco and polka dancing lessons.

As always, Oktoberfest will boast authentic German food from Strudl Haus and an impressive lineup of German beers, as well as a diverse menu of seasonal and craft beers. Every bar will have signature cocktails and the Dr. McGillacuddy’s Schnappski that attendees have come to expect and love. The Lederhosen Lounge will once again feature the famous 2-liter glass boots of beer for groups to enjoy. Attendees dressed in German attire will be eligible to win free beer tickets throughout the festival and participate in the bier maiden and stein holding (Mässkrugstemmen) competitions.

Advance admission for the two day festival is just $30, however until Sunday, August 13th a two day pass is only $25.

Festival hours are 3 pm – midnight on Friday, September 22 and noon – midnight on Saturday, September 23.

The Tapping of the Golden Keg will take place at 4:00 on Friday and all in attendance will enjoy free beer while it lasts to officially celebrate the commencement of the festival.

Oktoberfest is a 21+ event after 9 pm, however before then ages 6-20 are permitted ($15 admission) and 5 and under are free.

Designated Driver tickets are $15

Entertainment

Des Moines’ Oktoberfest features two stages of entertainment. The Leinenkugel’s Main Stage showcases the region’s finest polka acts and the Silent Disco DSM opens at 8 p.m. both nights amid the beautiful canopies of the Arboretum and adjacent Biergarten.12 local DJs will do live mixing live and battle for guests’ attention as they experience music through their own wireless headset.

Visit www.oktoberfestdsm.net for a full schedule of events, menus, photos from past Oktoberfests, event updates, contest information and other details. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram,Twitter and through #ProstDSM for ticket and prize giveaways.