Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, Jay Byers amongst central Iowans to receive 2023 Iowa Character Awards

Just Released

(DES MOINES, Iowa—August 1, 2023) The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University hosted the 2023 Iowa Character Awards on Friday, July 28, at Prairie Meadows Event Center. Eleven Iowa individuals and groups were recognized for their exceptional character, including Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, Jay Byers, Covenant Construction Services/CCS Homes, and Walter Roofing + Solar.

An Iowa Character Awards primetime special featuring the 2023 award recipients will air on Fox affiliate stations during the following dates and times:

Fox 28 (Cedar Rapids) on Tuesday, August 8 from 6-7 p.m.

Fox 17 (Des Moines) on Tuesday, August 8 from 8-9 p.m.

Fox 44 (Sioux City) on Sunday, August 13 from 3-4 p.m.

The Iowa Character Awards special will also be posted at IowaCharacterAwards.org.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer received the Robert D. and Billie Ray Pillar of Character Award. Lisa was an Iowa icon, starting as a three-sport Iowa girls high school standout, advancing to a stellar career on the Drake women’s basketball team, and later serving as an administrator with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Lisa used her own athletic and life experiences to motivate and inspire others to achieve their maximum potential. She strongly influenced the work of The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University through her role on the Pursuing Victory with Honor Athletic Advisory Committee and as an active member of the National Advisory Council. She believed that advocating for good character was important, and that showing good character through one’s own actions was the best way to make a difference. Lisa’s proudest accomplishment was her family — her husband Ted, and their children, Hitch and Libby. The Ray Center is honored to recognize Lisa for her kindness and generosity that she showed others and the incredible legacy she leaves on the state of Iowa.

Jay Byers received the Character Champion Award. Byers is a passionate advocate for civility and ethical leadership. He believes that the Central Iowa region is better when public, private, and nonprofit leaders work well together despite differing beliefs. Named the President of Simpson College in May 2023, Byers previously excelled in his 18 years of executive leadership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, including 11 years as president and CEO. Under Byers’ leadership, the Greater Des Moines Partnership created the first regional strategic plan in the country that elevated civility as an actionable item. This resulted in numerous collaborative efforts with The Ray Center that has elevated Central Iowa as a home to best practices for civility in the country.

Covenant Construction Services/CCS Homes received the Partner of the Year Award. Covenant Construction Services/CCS Homes is committed to excellence and focused on core principles, including honesty and integrity. They care about each customer with their motto, “Your Home – Your Way,” which reflects their caring spirit and commitment to excellence in every project.

As a Six Pillar Partner of The Ray Center for over a decade, Covenant Construction Services/CCS Homes is passionate about The Ray Center’s mission to improve civility through character development and ethical leadership. They value teaching, encouraging, advocating, and modeling good character to make a difference in the lives of others.

Walter Roofing + Solar received the Business of Character Award. Walter Roofing + Solar is a locally owned storm restoration company that specializes in insurance claims for roofing, siding, gutters, windows, and interior damage. Under owner Jesse Rittenhouse’s leadership, Walter Roofing + Solar has come to be known as a force for good within its community by consistently giving back, donating time and materials, and providing services to those who cannot afford them, no questions asked. When a Ukrainian refugee family with 12 children struggled to purchase a rundown home, Walter Roofing + Solar immediately donated all materials and manpower to repair the home. This is just one example that demonstrates Walter Roofing + Solar’s desire to serve others and make their community a better place.

The Ray Center annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of CHARACTER COUNTS!: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the organization has recognized more than 200 Iowans for showing good character.

The 2023 Iowa Character Awards are presented by Hy-Vee, FOX 17, Prairie Meadows, Murphy Enterprizes, and Alliant Energy. For a complete list of 2023 Iowa Character Award recipients or to submit a 2024 nomination, visit IowaCharacterAwards.org.

The Ray Center helps create strong, vibrant communities that value positive, healthy relationships and respectful behavior.