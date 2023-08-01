Just Released

Call for Players and Volunteers for Waukee’s Miracle League

Waukee, Iowa — Baseball players with special needs and disabilities are invited to join the fall season for the youth Miracle League with Waukee Parks & Recreation. Players take their swing on the Greater Iowa Credit Union Miracle League field at the heart of the baseball complex in beautiful Triumph Park. All kids ages 5-19 with special needs – whether physical, emotional, social or cognitive – wanting to play baseball/softball on a non-competitive, coed team are eligible to play in this league. The league runs September 9-30 with games played on Saturday mornings, 9-10 a.m. at Triumph Park.

The special field removes the barriers which may prevent these aspiring athletes with a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries. The league is more than just playing a game. Players can make new friends and build self-esteem. Each player is paired with a “buddy” to assist them throughout each game.

“You can’t help but smile when watching Miracle League games,” said Laura Stanish, Recreation Coordinator. “Waukee Parks and Recreation is proud and honored to host two seasons each year for these very special players.”

Registration is open through Saturday, August 12 at Waukee.org/Registration under Register for Activities. Search “Miracle League” to find the program.

Volunteers Needed

Umpire the game, be the Miracle League mascot, announce player at-bats or pair up with a player as a “buddy” to cheer them on and help them through the game. Volunteers can sign up for all 4 weeks or pick game days based on their availability. Volunteers can participate as a group with friends, family or coworkers. Younger students can volunteer alongside a parent. Learn more at Waukee.org/MiracleLeague.

Contact:

Heather Behrens, Marketing & Communications Director

City of Waukee

O: 515-978-7905 M: 515-380-1694

hbehrens@waukee.org