WEST DES MONES, IA (AUGUST 1, 2023) – The West Des Moines Leadership Academy (WDMLA), a program of the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, has announced its 2023-2024 class. This nine-month program will guide emerging leaders on a path to leadership effectiveness through experiential learning, critical thinking, and a community impact project. WDMLA is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor NCMIC.
“Once again, we have a strong curriculum for this year’s class,” said Ashley Charnetski, Advisory Council Chair. “Our program is a flow from inside reflection to outside action with relationships as a constant backdrop. By educating and empowering the future leaders in our 2023-2024 class, we can help them develop strong values-based leadership skills around character development, skillful actions and relationship building.”
Within the class below, there are three full-ride scholarships provided by American Equity through the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Workplace Excellence Awards, West Des Moines Chamber through the Black and Brown Business Summit pitch competition, and the West Des Moines Chamber’s West YP program. Congratulations to this year’s recipients: Joy Hankins, Benton Maas and Jason Vang. There are also three partial tuition scholarship recipients, provided by the West Des Moines Chamber, to individuals who work for a local non-profit organization. Congratulations to this year’s recipients: Emma Bireline, Kiley Fleming and Adrianne Towe.
The selected leaders for the West Des Moines Leadership Academy Class of 2023-2024 include:
Elizabeth Alexander
Sammons Financial Group
Amanda Arnold
Ivory House Photography/Evoke EQ
Amy Ann Augspurger
The Iowa Clinic
Emma Bireline
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient
Mark Broderick
Iron Horse Wealth
Management LLC
Andrew Broesder
Merchants Bonding Company
Jenn Christianson
Perficut Site Management
Dr. Shane Christensen
West Des Moines Community Schools
Anthony Danti
West Des Moines Police Department
Ryan Downing
IMT Insurance
Matthew Durant
Trilix Marketing Group
Rachel Eslick
Spinutech
Kiley Fleming
Iowa Mediation Service
Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient
Taylor Funke
Optimal Health Chiropractic/ Central Iowa Neuropathy
Erin Good
Hy-Vee, Inc.
Joy Hankins
The Joy of Curls
Black & Brown Business Summit Scholarship Recipient
Aaron Hellenga
NCMIC Group, Inc.
Bryce Johnson
Neumann Brothers, Inc.
Bryce Johnson
City of West Des Moines
Maggie Klocke, CMP
Iowa Bankers Association
Cole Kramer
AssuredPartners
Benton Maas UnityPoint
West YP Scholarship Recipient
Katelyn McCollough
Dentons Davis Brown PC
Garret Jeffrey Munch
Shive-Hattery
Jacob Olson
Palmer Group
Dalton Parrott
Holmes Murphy
Seth Ramaeker
Carrier Access, Inc.
Daniel Schmitz
Des Moines University
Reed Festing-Smith
Estes Construction
Matt Springer
Wealth Advisors of Iowa
Josie Stegman
Co-Op Solutions
Anna Stork
Merkle Retirement Planning
Adrianne Towe
Waukee Community Schools Foundation
Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient
Muhamed Tursunovic
West Bank
Liz Ulrichson
CAPTRUST
Jason Vang
Evelyn K. Davis Center
DEI Workplace Excellence Awards Scholarship Recipient
Jade Wadding
Athene
The WDMLA is led by a group of alumni who serve as the advisory council. Thank you to these leaders who are serving on the 2023-2024 WDMLA Advisory Council. Your continued commitment to this program is appreciated!