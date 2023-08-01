Just Released

WEST DES MONES, IA (AUGUST 1, 2023) – The West Des Moines Leadership Academy (WDMLA), a program of the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, has announced its 2023-2024 class. This nine-month program will guide emerging leaders on a path to leadership effectiveness through experiential learning, critical thinking, and a community impact project. WDMLA is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor NCMIC.

“Once again, we have a strong curriculum for this year’s class,” said Ashley Charnetski, Advisory Council Chair. “Our program is a flow from inside reflection to outside action with relationships as a constant backdrop. By educating and empowering the future leaders in our 2023-2024 class, we can help them develop strong values-based leadership skills around character development, skillful actions and relationship building.”

Within the class below, there are three full-ride scholarships provided by American Equity through the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Workplace Excellence Awards, West Des Moines Chamber through the Black and Brown Business Summit pitch competition, and the West Des Moines Chamber’s West YP program. Congratulations to this year’s recipients: Joy Hankins, Benton Maas and Jason Vang. There are also three partial tuition scholarship recipients, provided by the West Des Moines Chamber, to individuals who work for a local non-profit organization. Congratulations to this year’s recipients: Emma Bireline, Kiley Fleming and Adrianne Towe.

The selected leaders for the West Des Moines Leadership Academy Class of 2023-2024 include:

Elizabeth Alexander

Sammons Financial Group

Amanda Arnold

Ivory House Photography/Evoke EQ

Amy Ann Augspurger

The Iowa Clinic

Emma Bireline

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient

Mark Broderick

Iron Horse Wealth

Management LLC

Andrew Broesder

Merchants Bonding Company

Jenn Christianson

Perficut Site Management

Dr. Shane Christensen

West Des Moines Community Schools

Anthony Danti

West Des Moines Police Department

Ryan Downing

IMT Insurance

Matthew Durant

Trilix Marketing Group

Rachel Eslick

Spinutech

Kiley Fleming

Iowa Mediation Service

Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient

Taylor Funke

Optimal Health Chiropractic/ Central Iowa Neuropathy

Erin Good

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Joy Hankins

The Joy of Curls

Black & Brown Business Summit Scholarship Recipient

Aaron Hellenga

NCMIC Group, Inc.

Bryce Johnson

Neumann Brothers, Inc.

Bryce Johnson

City of West Des Moines

Maggie Klocke, CMP

Iowa Bankers Association

Cole Kramer

AssuredPartners

Benton Maas UnityPoint

West YP Scholarship Recipient

Katelyn McCollough

Dentons Davis Brown PC

Garret Jeffrey Munch

Shive-Hattery

Jacob Olson

Palmer Group

Dalton Parrott

Holmes Murphy

Seth Ramaeker

Carrier Access, Inc.

Daniel Schmitz

Des Moines University

Reed Festing-Smith

Estes Construction

Matt Springer

Wealth Advisors of Iowa

Josie Stegman

Co-Op Solutions

Anna Stork

Merkle Retirement Planning

Adrianne Towe

Waukee Community Schools Foundation

Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient

Muhamed Tursunovic

West Bank

Liz Ulrichson

CAPTRUST

Jason Vang

Evelyn K. Davis Center

DEI Workplace Excellence Awards Scholarship Recipient

Jade Wadding

Athene

The WDMLA is led by a group of alumni who serve as the advisory council. Thank you to these leaders who are serving on the 2023-2024 WDMLA Advisory Council. Your continued commitment to this program is appreciated!