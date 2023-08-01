Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The leaders in the West Des Moines Chamber’s Leadership Academy are announced

8/1/2023

WEST DES MONES, IA (AUGUST 1, 2023) – The West Des Moines Leadership Academy (WDMLA), a program of the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, has announced its 2023-2024 class. This nine-month program will guide emerging leaders on a path to leadership effectiveness through experiential learning, critical thinking, and a community impact project. WDMLA is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor NCMIC.

“Once again, we have a strong curriculum for this year’s class,” said Ashley Charnetski, Advisory Council Chair. “Our program is a flow from inside reflection to outside action with relationships as a constant backdrop. By educating and empowering the future leaders in our 2023-2024 class, we can help them develop strong values-based leadership skills around character development, skillful actions and relationship building.”

Within the class below, there are three full-ride scholarships provided by American Equity through the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Workplace Excellence Awards, West Des Moines Chamber through the Black and Brown Business Summit pitch competition, and the West Des Moines Chamber’s West YP program. Congratulations to this year’s recipients: Joy Hankins, Benton Maas and Jason Vang. There are also three partial tuition scholarship recipients, provided by the West Des Moines Chamber, to individuals who work for a local non-profit organization. Congratulations to this year’s recipients: Emma Bireline, Kiley Fleming and Adrianne Towe.

The selected leaders for the West Des Moines Leadership Academy Class of 2023-2024 include:

Elizabeth Alexander
Sammons Financial Group

Amanda Arnold
Ivory House Photography/Evoke EQ

Amy Ann Augspurger
The Iowa Clinic

Emma Bireline
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient

Mark Broderick
Iron Horse Wealth
Management LLC

Andrew Broesder
Merchants Bonding Company

Jenn Christianson
Perficut Site Management

Dr. Shane Christensen
West Des Moines Community Schools

Anthony Danti
West Des Moines Police Department

Ryan Downing
IMT Insurance

Matthew Durant
Trilix Marketing Group

Rachel Eslick
Spinutech

Kiley Fleming
Iowa Mediation Service
Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient

Taylor Funke
Optimal Health Chiropractic/ Central Iowa Neuropathy

Erin Good
Hy-Vee, Inc.

Joy Hankins
The Joy of Curls
Black & Brown Business Summit Scholarship Recipient

Aaron Hellenga
NCMIC Group, Inc.

Bryce Johnson
Neumann Brothers, Inc.

Bryce Johnson
City of West Des Moines

Maggie Klocke, CMP
Iowa Bankers Association

Cole Kramer
AssuredPartners

Benton Maas UnityPoint
West YP Scholarship Recipient

Katelyn McCollough
Dentons Davis Brown PC

Garret Jeffrey Munch
Shive-Hattery

Jacob Olson
Palmer Group

Dalton Parrott
Holmes Murphy

Seth Ramaeker
Carrier Access, Inc.

Daniel Schmitz
Des Moines University

Reed Festing-Smith
Estes Construction

Matt Springer
Wealth Advisors of Iowa

Josie Stegman
Co-Op Solutions

Anna Stork
Merkle Retirement Planning

Adrianne Towe
Waukee Community Schools Foundation
Non-Profit Scholarship Recipient

Muhamed Tursunovic
West Bank

Liz Ulrichson
CAPTRUST

Jason Vang
Evelyn K. Davis Center
DEI Workplace Excellence Awards Scholarship Recipient

Jade Wadding
Athene

The WDMLA is led by a group of alumni who serve as the advisory council. Thank you to these leaders who are serving on the 2023-2024 WDMLA Advisory Council. Your continued commitment to this program is appreciated!

