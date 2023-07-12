Just Released

A Trio of Red River Hogs Born

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 12, 2023) – A trio of red river piglets have been born and now can be viewed by guests at Blank Park Zoo’s Blumenthal Watering Hole. One female and two male piglets were born to Truffle, the mother and Shallot, the father.

The piglets have been named Blossom (female), Chive (male) and Basil (male), and were recently weighed at about 9 lbs. each. The babies have special stripes, almost like a watermelon, to help with camouflage.

Keepers said that during the first few weeks of life, the piglets spent the majority of time with their mother – following her and huddling underneath her to nurse, but are now starting to become a little more independent. When the piglets reached about a month of age, they were introduced to Shallot, the father.

“Both are great parents, being very patient and tolerant of the little ones climbing on them,” said Kayla Freeman, supervisor of large mammals. “The piglets have been seen following both parents on exhibit now. It’s really been amazing watching them grow and become more independent.”

Recently, six new species of birds have been added to the Discovery Center including a green honeycreeper and a silver-beaked tanager. Blank Park Zoo has also recently added three black and white ruffed lemurs, a herd of alpacas, a giraffe and a pair of cotton-top tamarins.

About Red River Hogs

Red River Hogs have a rust-colored hue with a white stripe down their back. They are most active at dawn or dusk and spend their days wallowing in mud to stay cool, to protect from sunburn and bugs.

Adult Size: 40-50 inches long

Adult Weight: 100-285 pounds

Habitat: Dense vegetation found in rainforests, swamps, steppes and savannas

Range: Western and Central Africa

Median Life Expectancy: 15 years (female)

Diet, Wild: roots, fruit, seeds, crops, grass, nuts, insects, bird eggs, reptiles, carrion, and domestic animals

Diet, Zoo: special formulated grain, fruits, vegetables, nuts, bugs, eggs, hay and alfalfa.

Reproduction: Gestation is about four months, average of three – four piglets are born. Males and Females co-parent.

Threats: Main predators are leopards and humans. Poached for meat and seen as agricultural pest.

Conservation Status: Least Concern

Fun Facts:

They can live alone, but often live-in groups called a sounder.

Their heads are lower to the ground to help them run through thick vegetation.

Baby Red River Hogs have stripes to help with camouflage.

Video and pictures here: https://bit.ly/3JPybao