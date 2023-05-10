Just Released

Special Olympics Iowa and Dunkin’ Donuts Hold Annual Cop on A Rooftop Fundraiser

On Friday, May 19 (5AM- Noon), the 8th annual Cop on A Rooftop event will take place at participating Dunkin’s across Iowa. The event has raised a total of more than $170,000 dollars for Special Olympics Iowa during the first seven years of the program.

Here’s a quick overview:

On Friday, May 19, from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations, representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Iowa will be collecting money that goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Iowa.

Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut.



Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.



For a full list of participating locations, please visit Dunkin’ Flyer 2023 (soiowa.org).

Are you interested in broadcasting from one of our Cop on a Rooftop Dunkin’ locations? It will be a festive, feel-good event and we can provide interviews to fill morning hits.