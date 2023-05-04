Just Released

Carlisle Bike Night every third Saturday May through September

The Carlisle Chamber of Commerce has a series of Carlisle Bike Nights planned for this summer! Bike Nights will be held on the third Saturday of each month from May through September from 5:00-10:00 p.m. Bike Nights will be held in downtown Carlisle on School Street with live music, raffles, and beverages and food available from Carlisle restaurants.

The following live music performances have been lined up for Bike Nights:

May 20th: Joe Inman

June 17th: Richard Arndt

July15th: Joe Inman

August 19th: Luke Farland

September 16th: Adam Whitehead

Best Bike Contest, judged by Jeric Campbell, and Best Audio Contest, judged by Jordan Baber, will be held on May 20th and September 16th with winner receiving a free oil change donated by Smart Sound and Cycling.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at each Bike Night (the winner does not need to be present to win), as well as koozies and t-shirts. A few raffle prizes lined up for Bike Nights include:

$200 gift card to Baber Performance

2 bike lifts – donated by 515 Celebration Crew and Ra3 Riders Against All Abuse

$1,200 audio system, installation only for HD Road glides or Street glides (winner will be drawn at the September 16th Bike Night) – donated by Smart Sound and Cycling

My Sister’s Place, LaVilla Mexican Restaurant, Carlisle VFW, Coco & Nini’s Italian Restaurant, Stadium View, Johnny & Mike’s Pizza, Fiss, Morning Glory Coffee, Subway, Tuckerberry Farms and Smokey Row Coffee will all be serving as Bike Night hosts and welcome you to their establishments.

Carlisle Bike Nights will be a great time for everyone, even if you don’t have a bike! Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the entertainment and Carlisle’s hospitality. Questions can be directed to the Carlisle Chamber office at 515-989-4216.