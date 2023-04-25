Just Released

2023 Architecture on the Move Downtown Des Moines Walking Tours Announced

DES MOINES, IOWA, April 25, 2023 – The Iowa Architectural Foundation is proud to announce that our walking tours are back for the 2023 season of Architecture on the Move! These public tours, sponsored by BRAVO and Krause Group, provide an opportunity for local residents and visitors alike to appreciate and understand the architectural treasures of Iowa’s capital city. The first tour of the season will be Friday, May 12, 2023.

2023 Summer Walking Tour Dates

May through October

Friday, May 12

Friday, June 9

Friday, July 14

Friday, August 11

Friday, September 8

Friday, October 6

Tours are guided by architects and historians and are not scripted, so each tour is unique. They cover both contemporary and historic architecture. Learn about architectural detail, style and elements, with intriguing stories and the historical significance of the buildings that shape the downtown skyline. Sign-in starts at 5 PM, in the atrium at Capital Square, 400 Locust Street, Des Moines. Tours take off promptly at 5:30 PM. Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended. The cost is $20 and tickets for any of the tours can be purchased now, in advance on Eventbrite, where you will also find more details. Four different tour routes are offered for each tour date.

Many people come back to take all four tours. They typically last 90 minutes and are approximately 14 city blocks in length. A limited number of tickets are available at the door, with only cash or check accepted. If you have questions, email the Iowa Architectural Foundation at director@iowaarchfoundation.org with a subject line of “Architecture on the Move Inquiry.” A Skywalk tour will be offered in case of inclement weather, including rain and excessive heat. There are no refunds, but if you alert us in advance that you are unable to attend, you will be rescheduled for another date, or you may also give your ticket to someone else. All proceeds benefit the Iowa Architectural Foundation’s public educational programs