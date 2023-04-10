Just Released

DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET 2023 OPENING DAY IS SATURDAY, MAY 6

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (April 10, 2023) – The Downtown Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines will host its opening day for the 2023 Market season on Saturday, May 6. The Market takes place every Saturday morning from May through October. Hours are 7 a.m. – Noon, with a later start time during October when hours are 8 a.m. – Noon. The Market spans nine city blocks in Downtown Des Moines (DSM) in the Historic Court District: On Court Avenue from Water Street to Fifth Avenue and extending north and south on Second Avenue, Third Street and Fourth Street. The Market is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

The Market supports more than 300 local small business owners, including farmers, producers, bakers and artists that represent 50 counties across the state of Iowa. The Market offers a variety of attractions and activities including shopping for fresh produce, seasonal flowers, farm fresh eggs and cheese, locally produced wine and fresh baked goods as well as a variety of Iowa-raised meat. Patrons can also eat breakfast, enjoy the atmosphere, meet with family and friends and enjoy live entertainment.

“Opening Day is one of the most exciting days of the year in Downtown DSM, and we look forward to welcoming back tens of thousands of visitors to experience one of the most vibrant farmers’ markets in the country,” said Megan Renkel, Downtown Farmers’ Market Manager. “The Downtown Farmers’ Market supports farmers, fresh food producers, artisans and small businesses from across the state and presents a community gathering spot in Downtown.”

The Downtown Farmers’ Market began in 1976 with just 15 vendors and an average of 200 shoppers. Today, The Market supports more than 300 vendors and welcomes an average of 25,000 visitors each Saturday. An estimated 40,000 shoppers typically visit on Opening Day and key peak dates throughout the season.

“The Downtown Farmers’ Market promotes a healthy community dynamic by supporting small and diverse businesses, encouraging residents to purchase fresh produce and bringing people to Downtown DSM,” said David Stark, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines. “We encourage residents from across the DSM region and state to visit The Market on Opening Day and every Saturday throughout the season.”

This year, The Market will accept SNAP EBT cards and participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program. Double Up Food Bucks is a nutrition incentive program that matches SNAP EBT Card benefits spent at farmers’ markets. Whatever a user spends on their SNAP Card, they’ll get a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $10 in Double Up Food Bucks that can be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables. For more information on the SNAP EBT program and Double Up Food Bucks, visit The Market website.

Applications are now being accepted for the Market Extras and Saturday Salutes programs. Through Market Extras, the Downtown Farmers’ Market invites corporations/businesses, such as banks, realtors, insurance, cell phone or other service provide businesses to participate and support The Market as a Market Extra Partner. As a Market Extra, businesses receive a privileged presence at The Market with onsite visibility and signage. The Saturday Salute Program provides local nonprofit and charitable organizations a venue to promote learning opportunities, events and community resources each Saturday. If interested in applying as a Saturday Salute or Market Extra, please contact Megan Renkel, Downtown Farmers’ Market Manager.

New this year, those interested in volunteering at The Market can sign up for a shift here.

More information, including a full list of 2023 vendors, will be announced in coming weeks. Visit The Market website for more information.