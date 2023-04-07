Just Released

Stuff the Bus to gather thousands of books for central Iowa children

What:

United Way of Central Iowa’s Stuff the Bus annual book drive is a community-wide initiative dedicated to providing children with greater access to books, so they can improve reading skills. Athene USA and EY, United Way’s Stuff the Bus sponsors, along with hundreds of local businesses and individuals are collecting new and gently used books for children ages birth to middle school during the Stuff the Bus book drive. Every book donated will be distributed to childcare or child-serving programs supported by United Way in Dallas, Polk, and Warren Counties.

Stuff the Bus is one way our community can give children access to new and like-new books. Getting a variety of books promotes understanding and respect for all – especially when the books feature characters who represent diverse ethnicities, races, cultures, and abilities.

Why:

Nearly 1 in 4 central Iowa students are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade, according to the Iowa Department of Education. Children who cannot read at grade-level by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school. Stuff the Bus is part of United Way of Central Iowa’s UNITED to THRIVE strategic focus on Education Success, where central Iowa youth are academically successful and have a plan for their future.

Having access to age-appropriate books improves a child’s reading scores and, ultimately, increases the likelihood that they’ll graduate from high school with a plan for their future. Children in middle-income neighborhoods have access to approximately 13 books per child, while those in low-income neighborhoods have access to only one book for every 300 children.

Exposure to books in the first years of life is crucial to developing reading skills. From birth to third grade, kids are learning to read. After that, they must be able to read to learn. The number of books in a child’s home is the best predictor of reading exam scores. The most successful way to achieve proficient reading for every central Iowa child is to increase their access point – participating in Stuff the Bus is one way we all can come together to help solve these issues.

When:

May 23, 2023: Community Book drive: drop-off from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where:

Athene USA, 7700 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Who:

Athene USA is an Iowa-domiciled corporation that serves as the U.S. holding company for Athene’s annuity operations in the United States. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Athene USA serves customers in all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years. Further information about Athene can be found at www.athene.com.

Ernst & Young Global Limited, trade name EY: Our purpose is Building a better working world. The insights and quality services we provide help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. Further information about EY can be found at www.ey.com/en_us.

United Way of Central Iowa is UNITED to THRIVE – fostering an equitable, engaged, and empowered community. For more than 100 years, United Way of Central Iowa has brought together nonprofits, businesses, government, leaders, volunteers, and people across the community to identify and strategically address the most pressing needs in central Iowa. Focusing on issues such as affordable housing, early grade-level reading, poverty, physical and mental health, high school graduation, and workforce training – United Way of Central Iowa inspires central Iowans to give, advocate, and volunteer to improve lives and empower everyone in our community. For more information about United Way of Central Iowa, visit www.unitedwaydm.org.