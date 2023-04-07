Just Released

Mentor Iowa to host 20th annual Mentor Iowa auction presented by GreenState Credit Union

April 7, 2023 (Urbandale, IA) – On Sunday, April 30th, Mentor Iowa will host the 20th annual Mentor Iowa Tidrick Honors auction presented by GreenState Credit Union at Toad Valley Golf Course in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. The 20th annual event is free and open to the public and offers complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The presentation at 4 pm will feature the Tidrick Honors and Mentor of the Year awards.

In conjunction with the annual event, an online silent auction will also be offered. Bidding will start on Monday, April 24th at Noon on the website: http://bidpal.net/mentoriowa. Online bidding will end at 4 pm on Sunday, April 30th. A live auction will be held at the conclusion of the afternoon awards reception on Sunday, April 30th at 4:30 pm. Interested individuals can go to: https://mentoriowa.org/special-events/mentor-iowa-auction/ to preview the auction items and see event details.

The Tidrick Honors Award is presented to an individual or service group who has made an impact within the Mentor Iowa program and displays a true passion for helping youth involved in the court system. This year Kimberly and Michael Krantz will be the recipients of the Tidrick Honors Award. This award is presented to an individual/company/service group who has made an impact within the Mentor Iowa program and displays a true passion for helping youth involved in the court system. Kimberly and Michael have been champions for Mentor Iowa since 2012 and provides our program the needed support to help us achieve our mission on a daily basis.

The Mentor of the Year Awards will go to Carol Anderson, Megan Freund and Trisha Knudson. All three mentors have been with Mentor Iowa for at least seven years and are perfect examples of what a dedicated mentor looks like. Criteria for the Mentor of the Year includes the number of years of participation in the program, the use of resources from the Mentor Iowa office and staff, the impact they’ve made on the life of their mentee, and completion of required documentation and training.

“This event is a great way to recognize the champions of our program, but we also hope it generates needed funds and new volunteers for our program,” said Marty Lester, Executive Director for Mentor Iowa. “We currently have over 25 kids on our waitlist, and our goal is to match all of our children who are desperately in need of a mentor.”

When: Sunday, April 30th 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Where: Toad Valley Golf Course, 237 NE 80th Street, Pleasant Hill, Iowa 50327

Free and open to the public. Auction packages can be viewed online starting Monday, April 24th at https://mentoriowa.org/special-events/mentor-iowa-auction/. Follow Mentor Iowa on Facebook for daily updates.

About Mentor Iowa

The mission of Mentor Iowa is to provide trained volunteer mentors to abused, neglected, and delinquent children who are under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court. If you have any questions about the Mentor Iowa program or the 20th annual Mentor Iowa auction presented by GreenState Credit Union, please call 515.277.9797 or visit www.mentoriowa.org.