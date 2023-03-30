Just Released

The Iowa Clinic announces Jeffrey Dietzenbach, MD, FACS as Associate Medical Director

Physician-leader to support Clinic operations and risk management program

West Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Clinic today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Dietzenbach, MD, FACS – General Surgery, as the Clinic’s Associate Medical Director. His appointment will be effective April 1, 2023.

“I am pleased to announce Dr. Jeffrey Dietzenbach’s appointment as Associate Medical Director,” said Chief Executive Officer Ben Vallier. “The Iowa Clinic is proud to add a physician-leader of his caliber to our senior management team — and are confident he brings with him the skills, dedication and experience required to support our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Cunningham.”

In this role, Dr. Dietzenbach will consult and assist the Chief Medical Officer, Senior Management Team, Directors and employees of the Clinic on the operations of the Clinic’s business including risk management protocols and procedures, as well as identification and required education on preventative risk enhancement tools. He will also support committee needs and recruitment, and address physician and physician/patient related matters as needed.

Currently, he is a practicing general surgeon at The Iowa Clinic. Dr. Dietzenbach also serves as program director of the Iowa Methodist Medical Center General Surgery Residency Program, where he completed his own five-year general surgery residency and board certification.

The accredited training program is one of the premier community hospital-based residency programs available and offers a unique blend of early operative exposure, progressive resident autonomy, and flexibility tailored to meet individual career goals.

Prior to joining The Iowa Clinic, Dr. Dietzenbach was a general surgeon and partner at Northwest Iowa Surgeons in Spencer, Iowa. He earned his BA in Biology with a minor in Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude at University of Northern Iowa. He later earned his Doctor of Medicine with distinction at University of Iowa College of Medicine. Learn more at https://www.iowaclinic.com/doctors/d69/jeffrey-dietzenbach/.

Dr. Dietzenbach resides in Urbandale with his wife Amie and three children.