Keep Iowa Beautiful announces annual Pick-Up Iowa program

DES MOINES, IA (March 29, 2023) – Keep Iowa Beautiful invites Iowans to join the Great American Cleanup and an estimated 3 million volunteers across the nation by removing litter from public areas during Pick-Up Iowa from April 15th, 2023 through July 31st, 2023.

Pick-Up Iowa creates focused efforts to clean up trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks, forests, and streams. In 2022, Pick Up Iowa volunteers in 36 communities spent over 6,500 hours collecting 2,000 bags of litter and debris.

New to Pick Up Iowa this year is a reimbursement program. The first 35 communities who sign up will be eligible for a $50 reimbursement for purchases made to aid their pick-up event. Qualifying purchases may include trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers, or food and beverages for volunteers.

“Keep Iowa Beautiful is continuously impressed by the amount of time and care Iowans give to ensure their communities are able to thrive both physically and economically,” said Andy Frantz, executive director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership between Pick-Up Iowa and the Great American Cleanup to help Iowans take action in reducing litter and trash in their towns.”

Community members or groups are invited to participate. Organizations who often host clean up events include civic associations, schools, church groups, local sports teams, college clubs, groups of families and friends, businesses, Scouts, and others. City municipals are also involved in Pick-Up Iowa.

Sign-up now at http://bit.ly/40nN0XW. Applications are due April 10th, 2023. Awarded communities will receive notification on April 14th, 2023.