BNIM announces Jonathan Ramsey as Principal in Des Moines studio

DES MOINES, IA (February 14, 2023) — BNIM announces Jonathan Ramsey’s elevation to Principal. Jonathan Ramsey, AIA, LEED AP, is an experienced design leader and Studio Director of BNIM’s Des Moines studio who has been with the firm for over 15 years and provides nearly 25 years of experience and service within the architectural profession. As BNIM Principal, Jonathan is recognized for his exemplary leadership at BNIM across his project initiatives, the Des Moines studio, and the firm at-large.

Jonathan leads each of his projects with dedication, focus, and a holistic and integrated design approach through which he serves as a trusted advisor to clients and collaborators. His portfolio of work encompasses cultural, higher education, workplace, and civic sectors. This work includes a new addition to the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School in collaboration with Snøhetta, MidAmerican Energy Corporate Office and Conference Center Renovation, the Institute on the Formation of Knowledge at the University of Chicago, and the Psychological and Brain Sciences Building at University of Iowa. Jonathan’s work is recognized with over 50 significant awards and media features from organizations including the American Institute of Architects Iowa and Central States chapters and the Chicago Athenaeum and the European Centre of Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

Dedicated to sustainable stewardship and advancing climate action, Jonathan has served as Board Member of the Iowa Environmental Council and Chairperson of the AIA Iowa Committee on the Environment (COTE), advancing state education, policy, and practices in sustainable design. Jonathan has also elevated BNIM’s initiatives in Human-Centered Design through further study of this design methodology with IDEO and his pro bono work with the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute in the design of a youth enrichment center for Community Youth Concepts.

As an advocate for his BNIM colleagues and a mentor for the next generation of architecture and design professionals, Jonathan elevates a culture of professional development, collaboration, and engagement at BNIM. In his role as BNIM Principal, Jonathan will continue to lead the firm in pursuing its core purpose to deliver beautiful, integrated, living environments that inspire change and enhance the human condition.

Jonathan is a licensed architect and LEED accredited professional. He received his Master of Architecture from Harvard University, where he was recipient of the AIA Henry Adams Medal in 2001, as well as his Bachelor of Environmental Design from Miami University.

“I have had the great honor of working with Jonathan Ramsey over the past two decades. From the time he was a young architectural graduate from Harvard just having worked on The Getty Villa in Los Angeles with Machado and Silvetti Associates, Jonathan’s commitment to design excellence has been evident and consistent. During our many collaborations, I have witnessed his thoughtful and empathetic way, guiding clients, collaborators, and colleagues as a trusted advisor and leader. I am proud to congratulate Jonathan on his elevation to BNIM Principal. He will continue to be an exceptional design leader at BNIM, mentoring the next generation of talented architects and designers and encouraging us all to design for a better future.” – Rod Kruse, FAIA, LEED AP, BNIM Principal