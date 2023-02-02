Just Released

Iowa Brewers Guild announces Annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival

February 2, 2023 – The Iowa Brewers Guild announces the annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-4 p.m. at Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines. Each ticket includes unlimited samples, a commemorative tasting glass, live music and access to the spacious festival grounds with shade tents, a music stage, and a variety of food trucks.

“This is truly a showcase of the best of Iowa craft brewing,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director Noreen Otto, “each year this summer festival has grown, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for these incredible Iowa products.”

More than 80 craft breweries and cideries from across Iowa will be set up to sample and chat about their brews including Backpocket Brewing, Twisted Vine, Keg Creek, Big Grove Brewery, Confluence Brewing Co., Second State Brewing, Court Avenue Brewing, Brightside Aleworks, Gezellig Brewing, Jefferson County Cider, Peace Tree Brewing, Wise-I Brewing Co., Flix Brewhouse, BIT Brewery, Alluvial Brewing, Iowa Brewing Co., Clockhouse Brewing, ReUnion Brewing, Quarter Barrel Brewery, House Divided Brewing, Lionbridge Brewing, Convergence CiderWorks, Twin Span Brewing, Fishback & Stephenson Cider House and more. Additional breweries, live music acts, and regional favorite food trucks will be announced leading up to the festival.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3rd. Information and links to purchase tickets are available at www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com a new website dedicated to the destination event.

VIP Tickets (includes 1-hour early admission and specialty beer offerings) $65; General Admission, $45; Designated Driver, $5; All ticket holders must be 21 plus years of age.

Formed in 2007, The Iowa Brewers Guild exists to unify craft brewing professionals, promote Iowa beer, and advocate for the industry’s growth More than 100 members operate in communities across Iowa. For additional information on the Iowa Brewers Guild, including a members list, visit IowaBeer.org.