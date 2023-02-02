Just Released

Des Moines-area seniors encouraged to apply for Bank Iowa $1,000 Spirit of Chandy Scholarship

(West Des Moines, Iowa – Feb. 2, 2023) – For the tenth year, Bank Iowa is inviting graduating high school seniors in the Des Moines area to apply for the Spirit of Chandy Scholarship. Bank Iowa annually awards up to twenty scholarships to honor stand-out high school students across the state. This year, Bank Iowa doubled its commitment to the communities it serves, offering $1,000 scholarships instead of the $500 scholarships it has awarded in the past.

The scholarship program is a tribute to Bank Iowa co-founder Harry Barr’s daughter, Chandy Barr Clanton, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 36 while piloting her aerobatic plane during a training flight. Clanton was a successful businesswoman, competitive athlete, talented pilot and a beloved mother of two sons.

“Chandy’s zest for life and her drive to be the very best is a great example for students, especially to Iowa high school seniors looking to take the next step in their lives,” said Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge. “Bank Iowa is honored to introduce more Iowans to Chandy’s legacy while simultaneously supporting young people in the pursuit of higher education.”

To learn more about Chandy Clanton, watch this Bank Iowa video.

Scholarship applicants must be pursuing higher education at an accredited university or college and complete an essay describing personal strengths, as well as education and career goals. Past scholarship winners, of which there are now more than 150 students, each displayed sound academic achievement, strength of character, leadership ability and participation in community activities, such as swimming, biking, running and flying––a few of the interests Chandy passionately pursued.

The application deadline is March 5, 2023, and recipients will be announced in May 2023. To apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.bankiowa.bank/about-us/spirit-of-chandy-scholarship.