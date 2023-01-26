Just Released

Des Moines to host National Veterans Golden Age Games in May 2023

Des Moines, IA — Central Iowa Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the City of Des Moines have been selected to host the 2023 National Veterans Golden Age Games May 20 to 25, 2023, at various venues around Iowa’s capital city region.

The National Veterans Golden Age Games, presented annually by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will see more than 700 Veterans compete across Central Iowa from Pleasant Hill to West Des Moines.

These Olympic-style games allow Veterans ages 55 years and older who are enrolled in the VA a chance to maintain “Fitness for Life,” the motto of the games.

The National Veterans Golden Age Games offer sports competitions and health education sessions to demonstrate the value that sports, wellness, and fitness provides. The event, part of VA’s rehabilitation system of care, assists senior Veterans to live an active and healthy lifestyle. The National Veterans Golden Age Games is also a qualifying event for the National Senior Games.

“The National Veterans Golden Age Games is an inspirational event uplifting and inspiring the athletes, and also the families and spectators who watch them give their all physically to prove age is only a number,” said Darwin Goodspeed, director of the VA Central Iowa Health Care System. “These athletes no longer wear a military uniform, but in each of them still beats the heart of a warrior.”

Competitions will include track and field events, swimming, golf, pickleball, pool, shuffleboard, boccia, fitness for life, air pistol, table tennis and many more. The main venue for competitions with be the Iowa Events Center. There are three categories of competition: ambulatory, wheelchair and visually impaired.

“I always try to stay active and healthy, and these Golden Age Games have helped me do that,” said Newton native Chuck Wagoner, who participated in last year’s games in Sioux Falls, SD. “I found the encouragement the VA gives me to stay active very helpful. And getting together with other Veterans is a great way to stay healthy — physically and mentally.”

Catch Des Moines, the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, works to market and promote these types of events anticipates a great event.

“Hosting the National Veterans Golden Age Games is such an honor for the Greater Des Moines community. The athletes deserve all the recognition, for their prior service to protect our freedoms and their perseverance and training as athletes too. Plus, this is a great way to keep our Veterans reunited,” said Greg Edwards, Catch Des Moines president and CEO. “We look forward to bringing in athletes from all of the country and cheer them on and hopefully inspire others to stay physically active no matter their age or ability.”

More information is available online at National Veterans Golden Age Games.