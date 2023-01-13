Just Released

ACTORS to hold auditions for “Pump Boys and Dinettes”

ACTORS: Ames Community Theater will be casting for their summer musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes” February 8 and 15 from 7 PM to 9 PM at the ACTORS studio (120 Abraham Dr).

The show, which takes place on Highway 57 in North Carolina, follows the lives of four men who work at a gas station and the two sister waitresses who work at the diner next door. The four “pump boys” play instruments to a high, professional level throughout the show and the sisters utilize multiple items as percussion instruments.

All actors should be able to play country/blues style music and the ability to play multiple instruments is beneficial. Desirable instruments include guitar, electric guitar, steel guitar, banjo, bass, drums, and accordion. During auditions, we will have a few pieces from the show that we would like to hear you play. Consider listening to the songs “Catfish,” “Best Man,” “Serve Yourself,” and “Drinkin’ Shoes.”

Actual performance dates will be June 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30 PM and June 25 at 2:00 PM. If you have any questions, please contact us at 515-292-2073 or info@actorsinc.org.