Just Released

Fight For Air Climb returns to downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES (January 9, 2022) – Today, the American Lung Association in Iowa announced that the Fight For Air Climb, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, will return to ‘the buildings’ in Downtown Des Moines after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

The event, taking place on Sunday, March 26, supports advocacy efforts, lifesaving research and local programs right here in Iowa.

WHO: Registration is open for the Fight For Air Climb, which brings together hundreds of climbers of all levels, families and corporate teams from across Iowa and other local areas.

WHAT: The Fight For Air Climb will once again be a four-building climb in the following Downtown Des Moines buildings:

EMC Insurance Companies | 15 Floors | 371 Steps

The Financial Center | 22 Floors | 464 Steps

The Financial Center (2nd time) | 22 Floors | 464 Steps

Ruan | 32 Floors | 637 Steps

This is a total of 91 Floors and 1,936 steps. Climbers can participate individually or form a friends and family or corporate team. The Lung Association is also offering a “Climb Your Way” option for those who can’t attend the event.

WHEN: Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT.

WHERE: Downtown Des Moines

WHY: Funds raised at the Fight For Air Climb will support the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease and save lives.

For more information, and to register, visit FightForAirClimb.org/DesMoines.