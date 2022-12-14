Mercy College of Health Sciences names Melanie Campbell as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philanthropy, and Community Engagement

Mercy College of Health Sciences names Melanie Campbell as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philanthropy, and Community Engagement12/14/2022
December 14, 2022 (DES MOINES, IOWA) – Mercy College of Health Sciences has named Melanie Campbell, MBA, as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philanthropy, and Community Engagement. Campbell, currently the Chief Donor Engagement Officer for United Way of Central Iowa, will begin her new role January 4, 2023.
With over 23 years of nonprofit advancement experience, Melanie Campbell joins Mercy College of Health Sciences at a critical time to steward and guide the College toward achieving the vision set forth in the 2021 – 2026 Strategic Plan, Charting Our Course. Since 2010, Campbell has been responsible for maintaining and growing United Way of Central Iowa’s $30 million budget through the organization’s various fundraising efforts, including an annual campaign, major and planned gifts, and the contribution of local, state, and federal grants. Prior to this role, Campbell served as Regional Director of Development for the American Cancer Society in the South Texas Region. She is a graduate of Colorado State University and earned her MBA from the University of Iowa in 2018.
“Melanie knows the importance that personal relationships play in achieving fundraising success for a mission-driven organization,” stated Dr. Adreain Henry, president of Mercy College of Health Sciences. “Melanie brings an adeptness at building positive relationships within the greater community with a laser focus on the betterment of others. Her commitment to service is consistent with Mercy College’s values and her dedication to personal and professional growth will serve our institution, donors, and alumni well into the future.”
As a direct report to the president, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philanthropy, and Community Engagement will serve on the President’s Cabinet as a key leader and active participant in making strategic decisions affecting Mercy College. Primary responsibilities for this position include the creation and execution of a fundraising strategy encompassing an annual growth plan, major and planned gifts, and expanding corporate and foundation support.
“Mercy College of Health Sciences’ 120 year legacy demonstrates the College’s commitment to providing high quality health sciences education while transforming students into compassionate healthcare professionals,” stated Campbell. “I look forward to being part of a thriving education institution dedicated to creating a workforce prepared for tomorrow’s healthcare industry.”
Mercy College of Health Sciences has been transforming students into healthcare professionals since 1899. Located in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Mercy College offers master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificate programs, and continuing education courses. Mercy College of Health Sciences is the only private Catholic college in central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), in addition to numerous programmatic accreditors.