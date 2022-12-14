Mercy College of Health Sciences names Melanie Campbell as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philanthropy, and Community Engagement

December 14, 2022 (DES MOINES, IOWA) – Mercy College of Health Sciences has named Melanie Campbell, MBA, as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philanthropy, and Community Engagement. Campbell, currently the Chief Donor Engagement Officer for United Way of Central Iowa, will begin her new role January 4, 2023.

With over 23 years of nonprofit advancement experience, Melanie Campbell joins Mercy College of Health Sciences at a critical time to steward and guide the College toward achieving the vision set forth in the 2021 – 2026 Strategic Plan, Charting Our Course. Since 2010, Campbell has been responsible for maintaining and growing United Way of Central Iowa’s $30 million budget through the organization’s various fundraising efforts, including an annual campaign, major and planned gifts, and the contribution of local, state, and federal grants. Prior to this role, Campbell served as Regional Director of Development for the American Cancer Society in the South Texas Region. She is a graduate of Colorado State University and earned her MBA from the University of Iowa in 2018.