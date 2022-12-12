Just Released

Clive Community Foundation grants for positive impact

Foundation awards $40,000 to local human services & educational organizations

CLIVE, IOWA – December 8, 2022 – The Clive Community Foundation (CCF) is awarding grants to twelve local organizations for the purpose of improving the lives of children and families living in Clive. The mission of the Foundation is: Igniting philanthropy through education, advocacy, and pride in our beautiful, safe, and distinct city. Community Impact Grants awarded by CCF this year will total approximately $40,000.

The largest grant will go to Clive Community Services to support their work to provide essential services to families including food, clothing, and health screening. Other grantees include the Des Moines Performing Arts Applause Series, Can Play, Children & Families of Iowa, Friends of the Clive Lions, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Iowa, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Clive Learning Academy PTO, Crestview School of Inquiry, Clive Historical Society, Junior Achievement of Central Iowa, and YMCA Girls on the Run.

Grants from the Clive Community Foundation focus on what will be accomplished with the total dollars invested in each of the programs. “We want to create opportunities and experiences which might not be available to everyone. Generous individuals and companies support these investments through their donations to CCF.” said Jane Fogg, Clive Community Foundation President.

Primary areas of focus for CCF include improving Quality of Life (investments in Clive’s greenbelt, parks and trails, public art and educational programming); Health and Wellness (funding local outreach that benefits low-income Clive residents, including food assistance, nutrition and health management programs); and Community Collaboration (working with existing Clive organizations, neighboring cities and foundations).

“Since 2013, the Clive Community Foundation has raised and distributed funds to many local non-profits,” Fogg said. She adds that donors can still make 2022 year-end tax-deductible contributions. Additionally, dollars invested in CCF may also qualify for an Endow Iowa Tax Credit, thereby increasing the tax benefit for the donor and extending the foundation’s reach. To learn more about CCF, visit http://clivecommunityfoundation.org/.

About Clive Community Foundation

The Clive Community Foundation (CCF) is an Affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. The CCF is a conduit for residents, businesses and other stakeholders to donate funds for the betterment of the Clive community.