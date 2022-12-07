Just Released

Refugee agency receives donation to aid resettlement

Des Moines, IA — The US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) has received a $40,000 donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to buy beds and mattresses to help resettle Afghans and other refugees in Iowa.

“When refugees arrive in the United States, they have very few belongings—usually just clothing,” explained Kerri True-Funk, USCRI Des Moines Field Office Director. “We try to provide basic goods for their new home through donations, so families mostly receive gently used items. The one exception is that we provide every family member with a new bed, including a mattress, foundation, frame, and pillow.”

Buying beds for every new refugee can get expensive, but USCRI believes all people should have the basic dignity and peace that comes with having their own place to sleep.

That need was highlighted when Rachel Murdock, a Latter-day Saint volunteer, introduced Kerri True-Funk to Keith Kato, a regional humanitarian manager for the Church. He worked with Jason Morales, who supervises several Latter-day Saint congregations in Central Iowa, to arrange for the donation from the Church’s global headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. “This is part of who we are as followers of Jesus Christ,” Morales said.

Kato noted, “We value the opportunity to work with agencies like USCRI to help refugees establish a new home after upheavals in their lives. We share the common goal of relieving suffering among God’s children and hope this donation will increase USCRI’s unique ability to quickly house refugees waiting for resettlement. The Church of Jesus Christ appreciates the humanitarian service given by the staff and volunteers at USCRI.”

USCRI has been active in Iowa since 2010. In fiscal year 2022, the Des Moines Field Office settled 415 newcomers, more than half of whom came as a result of the evacuation of Afghan allies. Since 2010, USCRI has helped Iowa welcome some 4,000 refugees from diverse nations following conflict, natural disasters, or persecution.

Locally, refugees are connected to employment and community services, offered English classes, and provided with a home furnished with donated goods. Volunteers serve as English tutors, drivers, and mentors. They also set up apartments before refugees move in. During the winter of 2021-22, Latter-day Saints set up approximately 30 apartments, including one Saturday in January when they prepared 7. “That’s a lot of work moving furniture in the cold!” exclaimed True-Funk.

“Our members love to serve where we can, and helping refugees is a good fit for us,” remarked Murdock. Iowa is home to the Mormon Trail, along which tens of thousands of Latter-day Saints walked as refugees in the mid-1800s. “We have a common heritage with those who have to start over,” Murdock said, “but we also know that being a refugee can be the beginning of a bright future with a little help from friends and neighbors.”

USCRI welcomes volunteers from all backgrounds. In fiscal 2022, some 300 volunteers donated more than 6,800 hours of labor in the effort to welcome refugees to Iowa. Those wishing to volunteer or donate can learn more at refugees.org/uscri-des-moines.