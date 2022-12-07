Just Released

Hon. Teree Caldwell-Johnson elected Chair of National Civic League

Hon. Teree Caldwell-Johnson has been elected as Chair of the National Civic League. Teree serves as the CEO of Oakridge Neighborhood and Oakridge Neighborhood Services. Additionally, Teree has held many positions in local government ranging from serving as Chair on the Des Moines Public School Board to serving as Polk County Manager. Caldwell-Johnson has served on the National Civic League Board of Directors since 2017 and will serve a one-year term as Board Chair.

The National Civic League is a 125-year-old, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance civic engagement to achieve thriving, inclusive communities. The League was founded in 1894 by 100 civic leaders, including Theodore Roosevelt, who was not yet an elected official, Louis Brandeis, Patrick Law Olmstead and others as a way of reforming local government to make it more responsive and accountable.

The League’s flagship program is the All-America City Awards program, through which the City of Des Moines is a six time winner. Other activities include the National Civic Review, Model City Charter, Civic Index, and one-on-one community assistance. The League applies civic engagement principles through several key programs: Racial Equity and Healing, Education and Youth, Environmental Sustainability, and Health Equity.

The National Civic League has a board of 25 civic leaders from throughout the U.S., including mayors, city managers, foundation representatives and business leaders.

For more information on the National Civic League please visit our website at www.nationalcivicleague.org