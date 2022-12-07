Just Released

DSM Book Festival starts next chapter on March 25, 2023; vendor applications now open

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (Dec. 7, 2022) – Tell all the book lovers in your life to keep their calendars free on Saturday, March 25 for the 2023 DSM Book Festival at Capital Square in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). The Festival connects people who love books with people who create them and features nationally acclaimed authors, hands-on workshops, children’s activities and more.

Applications for local authors, publishers and illustrators are now open. Interested parties must submit their applications by Jan. 16, 2023. Local nonprofits wishing to host a booth for their organization may also apply to earn a spot at the event. Nonprofit applications close on Jan. 23, 2023. The DSM Book Festival is also offering an opportunity for select merchants to promote themselves and sell their goods to Festival guests. Those interested may apply online through Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

“The DSM Book Festival team is excited to welcome everyone back in March for a day filled with fun storytelling, compelling interactive activities and support for our local literary community,” said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “We hope that all Greater Des Moines residents and guests take the opportunity to support local authors and creatives during the event, and we also encourage all attendees to extend that support to other local Downtown businesses as they explore the city during The Festival.”

More details, including headlining authors and additional interactive Festival activities, will be announced in the coming months. Learn more at DSMbookfestival.com.