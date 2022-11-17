Just Released

Public invited to Christmas at Terrace Hill on Dec. 18

Governor Kim Reynolds and First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds cordially invite families to attend this year’s Christmas at Terrace Hill, a festive and fun holiday experience at the Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark. The event will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 pm.

Guests will enjoy:

Photos with Santa Claus and a Reindeer (and receive a free printed photo!)

Activities for the Children

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Carolers

Spectacular Christmas Decorations in Every Room!

Returning this year will be the reading of the story, No Company for Christmas. The story centers around Terrace Hill, ‘the grand old lady of the prairie’ who loves celebrations and Christmas but feels forgotten this year. The story was written by local children’s author, Susan Maupin Schmid, with illustrations created by local artist, Tara Gartin. Gov. Reynolds will read the story while the illustrations are projected on a screen.

Reservations are $25 per individual or $50 per household and must be made in advance. To purchase tickets, call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205 or purchase them online: https://terracehillchristmas22.eventbrite.com

Proceeds from the event benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill. Last year’s event raised over $4,000 that went toward the upkeep of the historical landmark.