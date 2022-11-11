Just Released

Pro Iowa and Des Moines Menace to host USA, Mexico and other National Team watch parties and host sweepstakes for upcoming tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 7, 2022) — Pro Iowa, the initiative to bring professional soccer to Iowa, and the Des Moines Menace invite Iowans to attend a series of international watch parties featuring USA, Mexico and other national teams. Just as the World Cup brings together the soccer community around the globe, Pro Iowa and the Des Moines Menace plan to unite central Iowa communities by hosting free watch parties at local establishments.

The family-friendly watch parties will begin with the USA vs. Wales match on Nov. 21 at Flix Brewhouse in Des Moines. The organizations will also be highlighting Mexico’s matches as well as a special opportunity to watch Germany take on Spain at Hessen Haus. Pro Iowa and the Menace will announce more watch parties as the tournament progresses and will conclude with a watch party on Dec. 18 for the final match.

The watch parties are open-house style. Reservations are not required to attend but are encouraged. Those who register for watch parties will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win prizes including $100 gift cards from host locations as well as a 65-inch flat screen TV from Hisense. Sweepstakes winners will be announced on Dec. 18 prior to the championship match. Additionally, one more 65-inch flat screen TV from Hisense will be reserved for a winner who attends the Dec. 18 final event in person.

“We know that Iowans’ love of soccer is strong, and we want to grow our sense of community related to the world’s game by gathering everyone in a fun atmosphere and supporting local businesses in the process,” said Kyle Davy, director of revenue for Pro Iowa. “This tournament is such a unique event and gathering opportunity for fans from all backgrounds, and we are excited to provide a platform to watch these games together, regardless of which country or player you are cheering for. Through the watch parties, we hope to make new friends and create more soccer advocates, whether they are lifelong fans of the sport or simply want to tune in to watch these international matches.”

A complete list of watch parties follows. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at each event location depending upon the establishment’s availability.

Monday, Nov. 21 : USA vs. Wales at Flix Brewhouse; Kickoff at 1 p.m.

: USA vs. Wales at Flix Brewhouse; Kickoff at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 : Mexico vs. Poland at Senor Tequila; Kickoff at 10 a.m.

: Mexico vs. Poland at Senor Tequila; Kickoff at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25: USA vs. England at Big Grove Brewery; Kickoff at 1 p.m.

USA vs. England at Big Grove Brewery; Kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: Mexico vs. Argentina at Kinship Brewing; Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Mexico vs. Argentina at Kinship Brewing; Kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27: Germany vs. Spain at Hessen Haus; Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Germany vs. Spain at Hessen Haus; Kickoff at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29: USA vs. Iran at Kinship Brewing Company; Kickoff at 1 p.m.

USA vs. Iran at Kinship Brewing Company; Kickoff at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30: Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia at El Fogon in West Glen; Kickoff at 1 p.m.

To learn more about the watch parties or to schedule an interview with Pro Iowa or the Menace, please reach out to Makayla Smith. Learn more about the Pro Iowa Initiative at ProIowa.com and the Menace at MenaceSoccer.com.