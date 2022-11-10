Just Released

Highlights for Wine & Clay: New Des Moines Arts Festival event debuts this Saturday

What: Wine & Clay, a new event produced by the Des Moines Arts Festival and sponsored by Prairie Meadows, Luana Savings Bank and Gateway Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Valley Junction Activity Center, 217 5th Street, West Des Moines – All Indoors

Admission: $5 for ages 13 and over, free for 12 and younger. Tickets available at the door.

Event Highlights:

Artists: 21 artists are selling work in the earth arts mediums – clay, wood, fibers, glass and more.

Plates & Provisions: Purchase a handmade plate made by local artist Linda Lewis and fill it up with provisions from Gateway Market. Our volunteers will clean and wrap up your plate to take home. Tickets for Plates & Provisions are $25 each. Limited quantities are available.

The Wine: Gateway Market curated a variety of delicious wines that will be available as a sample flight or by the glass. Beer and soft drinks will also be available.

Live music and artist demonstrations will rotate throughout the day. The schedule is as follows: