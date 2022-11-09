Just Released

Iowa Learning Farms hosts Conservation On Tap in Cumming

Casual gathering will provide local farmers, landowners and interested Iowans with an opportunity to listen, share and learn with peers and ISU experts regarding conservation topics

Ames, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Madison County, will host “Conservation On Tap,” Wednesday, November 30, from 6-7 p.m. at Iowa Distilling Company in Cumming, Iowa. The in-person event will provide local farmers, landowners and interested Iowans with a chance to discuss conservation practices and ask questions.

“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers and landowners to talk with their neighbors and ILF about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, ILF conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”

ISU hosts at the event will include Matt Helmers, Iowa Nutrient Research Center director, and Mark Licht, assistant professor and extension cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Liz Ripley, ILF conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. Iowa Distilling Company president, Kyle Doyle, will also join in the conversations as to why water quality matters for brewing.

This Conservation On Tap event is produced in collaboration with ISU’s Conservation Learning Group. To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP for the Conservation On Tap event by calling 515-294-5429 or email ilf@iastate.edu.

To learn more about planned field days, virtual field days, webinars and other conservation events, please visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events

About Iowa Learning Farms:

Established in 2004, Iowa Learning Farms is building a Culture of Conservation by encouraging adoption of conservation practices. Farmers, researchers and ILF team members are working together to identify and implement the best management practices that improve water quality and soil health while remaining profitable. Partners of Iowa Learning Farms include the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, EPA Section 319 Grant Program and GROWMARK, Inc.