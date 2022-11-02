Just Released

DMACC announces 2022-23 Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars

DMACC, the largest undergraduate college in Iowa, is pleased to announce its 2022-23 class of Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars, which includes a total of 25 outstanding students from across Iowa. Each student is attending DMACC on a full-tuition scholarship during the 2022-23 academic year through the competitive scholarship program.

The Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars Program has awarded nearly $2.3 million in full-tuition scholarships to qualifying DMACC students since its founding prior to the 2016-2017 academic year at the College. The scholarship program was established in honor of beloved ag broadcaster Mark Pearson, who passed away suddenly in 2012 at the age of 54.

“Some of the greatest leaders in Iowa, across a variety of career fields, have an FFA background,” said DMACC President Rob Denson. “DMACC is proud to play a role in helping the next generation of leaders prepare themselves for their careers, and we are honored to continue sharing Mark’s legacy and passion for his profession with today’s students.”

Each year, 15 scholarships are awarded to first-year DMACC students through program, including one student from each from Iowa’s six FFA districts. The scholarship recipients can enroll in any degree program at DMACC, and the scholarship will pay for the completion of their degree.

To qualify for the competitive Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars Program, students must 1) serve as president of their FFA chapter during either their junior or senior of high school; 2) apply for the program during their senior high school; and 3) commit to attending DMACC the fall following their high school graduation. The application period for the scholarship runs from Nov. 1 to March 1 each year, with scholarships awarded in April/May for the upcoming fall semester.

Introducing the 2022-23 Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars

The 2022-23 class of Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars includes the following students, who are listed with their hometowns, areas of study and year at DMACC (first year or returning):

Anna Babock of Gilbert, Liberal Arts, returning

Mallory Behnken of Massena, Biology-Transfer, first year

Valerie Beukema, Bondurant, Veterinary Technology, first year

Emma Carlson of Belmond, Elementary Education-Transfer, first year

Kylie Dietz of Nashua, Agribusiness, returning

Nick Feldpausch of Beaman, Agribusiness, first year

Caleb Freeburg of Pocahontas, Agribusiness, first year

Taylor Gambell of Hedrick, Agribusiness, first year

Collin Grove of Holstein, Agribusiness, first year

Lauren Hansen of Exira, Nursing-AAS, returning

Mackinze Hora of Ainsworth, Agribusiness, first year

Gavin Hunt of Columbus Junction, Agribusiness, first year

Connor Kenkel of Dunlap, Agribusiness, first year

Karter Kennebeck of Glidden, Agribusiness, returning

Lindsey Laughlin of West Liberty, Agribusiness, returning

Madison Leahy of Leon, Video Production, first year

Callie Monson of Titonka, Accounting Specialist, returning

Connor Moore of Donnellson, Liberal Arts, returning

Caleb Nicks of Lake Park, Business Administration, returning

McKenzie Niemeyer of Zearing, Elementary Education-Transfer, returning

Lane Snedden of Grand Junction, Agribusiness, first year

Tyler Tessman of Audubon, General Motors ASEP, returning

Cole Thilges of West Bend, Advanced Manufacturing Technology, returning

Marie Vander Wilt of Pella, Paramedic Specialist-Fire Science Concentration, first year

Brayden Weldon of Maxwell, Agribusiness, returning

The Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship was officially created in April 2016 during an announcement made in the Formal Office of the at-the-time Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. Pearson was the host of Iowa PBS’ “Market to Market” program for more than 20 years and was the host of WHO Radio’s “The Big Show.” Pearson was a Madison County farmer who also served as an Assistant Secretary of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and was the Markets Editor for Successful Farming Magazine.

For more information about the Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship, visit dmacc.edu/pearsonscholar.