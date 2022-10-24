Just Released

Did you guess who’s behind the mask?

DES MOINES, Iowa. (October 24, 2022) – Did you guess who is behind the mask? On October 22nd at Hoyt Sherman Place, Lou Sipolt hosted the first ever Unmasking The Singer event in Des Moines and it was a HUGE success, raising over $30,000, and thecontest is not over yet! All contestant kettles are open through October 29th at noon and you can still vote for your favorites now that you know who they are.

Who were behind the masks and who won the singing competition…?

8th place – The Jester sponsored by MidAmerican Energy was Lance Eaton , former member of The Flying Marsupials, current member of Monkey, Monkey, Monkey and Regional Sales Director for Kreg Tools.

, former member of The Flying Marsupials, current member of Monkey, Monkey, Monkey and Regional Sales Director for Kreg Tools. 7th place – Hunny Bunny sponsored by Bank Iowa was Preshia Paulding , local actress and singer.

, local actress and singer. 6th place – Michael Myers sponsored by Sigler Companies was Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert

5th place – Alien sponsored by Pepsi was Local TV Personality and local performer Jackie Schmillen !

! 4th place – The Beast sponsored by Hy-Vee was Will Keeps , founder and directing of the Non-Profit Starts Right Here!

, founder and directing of the Non-Profit Starts Right Here! 3rd place – Mr. Potato Head sponsored by Prairie Meadows was Season 20 American Idol contestant Sam Moss !

! 2nd place – Hopper sponsored by United Healthcare was Des Moines Fire Chief John Tekippe !

! And the 1st place winner – The Constellation Twins, Castor & Pollux sponsored by KDSM FOX 17 was Leigh McNabb from 93.3 KIOA and Heather Lee from LAZR 103.3 FM, with their back up dancers, The Waukee Dance Team!

Vote for your favorite to win Biggest Unmasked Fundraiser 2022 by visiting www.bit.ly/unmaskvote2022 and vote by October 29thh at noon. $1 equals 1 vote! Unlike Election Day, you are encourage to not only vote, but vote often! Links to videos of the performances and reveals for each contestant with be up by tomorrow on their voting page and on Facebook @salarmydm.

Did you know that…when you vote for this event it helps The Salvation Army serve our neighbors who need a little extra help in this crazy economy to sustain their housing, to keep their utilities on, to keep food on the table, to buy medication, to provide Christmas toys and food for their children. Your votes help our unsheltered friends with food, hydration, winter clothing, etc. and allow us to be able to continue to meet the increasing needs of those in our community.

Additional sponsors included: Amerigroup, Chick-Fil-A, GSD Media and Josh Fisher, Iowa State Bank, Des Moines Radio Group, Rick & Marcia Wanamaker and Michael & Missy Wolnerman.

We also want to give a big thank you to our 2022 judges, country music singer Jason Brown, comedian Bill Blank, Vocalist Extraordinaire Tina Haase Findlay, two-time IA Rock N’ Roll inductee Steve Rorebeck, and Sharane Calister from Season 14 of The Voice. Their insight and humor were priceless.

“The event was a huge success and we are grateful to all our sponsors for their support as well as the Lou Sipolt, our judges, all our singers, The Salvation Army officers and staff, and the volunteer committee that helped pull off this first of it’s kind event in Des Moines!” said Tamyra Harrison, Development Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Everyone worked so hard and gave it their all to give a great show and the result was so much more than could have hoped for. We are already being approached about next year. I need a nap first.”

Follow us for announcements of future events on our Facebook page @salarmydm.