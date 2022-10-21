Just Released

Arts & Crafts Show to be held Nov. 18-20 at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines

Make plans now to attend the Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Show on November 18-20 in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 300 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts in addition to over 20 food vendors.

This show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the chance to enjoy original, affordable arts and crafts. Products being sold include oak furniture, pottery, jewelry, clothing, floral wreaths, pet products, purses, rugs, candles, table runners, stained glass, lawn and garden metal art, quilts, paintings and prints, several different types of food items, and much, much more, with over 80,000 square feet of display space.

Admission to the show is only $8, with anyone 10 and under free. All patrons will receive a 3-day re-entry hand stamp good for the entire 3 day run of the show. Show hours are Friday night from 5 PM to 9 PM, Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Parking for the show is always free.

For the public’s convenience, a free shuttle bus service will be available on both Friday and Saturday and will shuttle the public from the northern parking lots to the front of the Varied Industries Building.



For a chance to win free $50 Gift Certificates for the show, please vist the facebook page of Callahan Promotions, Inc.

For all additional show information, call 563-357-1986.