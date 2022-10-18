Just Released

WesleyLife Meals on Wheels and The Pet Project Midwest to host car show and cat food drive Oct. 23

A Classic Car Show & Cat Food Drive will be held benefiting WesleyLife Meals on Wheels and The Pet Project Midwest. The event will be held 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the Franklin Junior High north parking lot at 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. Admission is one unopened bag of cat food.

A cat costume contests, with prizes, starts at 2:30 p.m. Pet owners should bring their cat or a photo of their cat to enter the contest.

WesleyLife Meals On Wheels partners with The Pet Project Midwest to make sure Meals On Wheels clients are able to feed their pets. This allows them to be able to keep them together, as pets are great companions for the clients we serve. This event will also benefit The Pet Project Midwest clients they serve at their location at Franklin Plaza, 4944 Franklin Ave. Ste. N, Des Moines, Iowa.