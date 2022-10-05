Just Released

Three local organizations to receive $60,000 raised during the 2022 Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic

The record-breaking total will be split three ways.

Des Moines, IA (September 26, 2022) – Hubbell Realty Company is proud to announce Easterseals Iowa, ICON Water Trails and On With Life will receive $60,000 from the 2022 Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic which was held on Thursday August 25, 2022. Each organization will receive $20,000 to put toward their individual efforts ranging from nuero-rehabiilation, access for people with and without disabilities, and regional waterway activation efforts. This was a record-breaking event for Hubbell Realty Company, surpassing the total raised in 2020, which was $56,500.

The Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic was played in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. The golf classic is held on the years when Hubbell is not participating in a Hubbell Extreme Build (previous builds in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021). This day-long event features golf, raffle and door prizes as well as hole prizes along the course with nearly 300 golfers participating each year at Woodland Hills Golf Course, a Hubbell-owned golf course.

About Each Organization:

Easterseals Iowa is a local organization providing services to all people with disabilities or special needs and their families, so they can live, work and play in our community. Easterseals was also the recipient of the 2021 Hubbell Extreme Build where a brand new, 12,000 square foot child development center was built in less than seven days on the Easterseals campus.

ICON Water Trails is a regional initiative to activate more than 150 miles of waterways throughout Central Iowa through 80+ access sites. The organization aims to enhance recreational activities, attract and retain people to the region, conserve natural habitats and boost economic development along the water over the course of the next ten years.

On With Life helps people living with brain injuries continue a quality, well-lived life by providing various brain rehabilitation programs specifically tailored to each person’s unique situation. With two campuses in Central Iowa, On with Life has extensive neurological services for both long-term and short-term patients and an ongoing support community and independent living options.