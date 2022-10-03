Just Released

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Des Moines raises $250,000 to fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Team LCS named Top Company Team and Team Miles for MYLES named Top Community Team.

DES MOINES, October 3, 2022 – Central Iowa residents participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Des Moines on Saturday, October 1 at the Iowa State Capitol. Walkers helped raise nearly $250,000 so far to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.

Team LCS led by Adam Cinciotti was named the Top Company Team raising over $45,000, and LCS is also a national sponsor of the Walk. Team Miles for MYLES led by Teresa Vreeman was the Top Community Team raising over $9,000 in memory of their father and aunt who passed from Alzheimer’s.

The other top teams and walkers are:

Team Arbor Spring raised over $9,500, and Mike Moyers on their team was a Top Walker who raised over $7,000 in honor of his wife Jenny.

Team Des Moines Parrothead Club led by Daryl Sauerbrei raised $6,700.

Team In Left Field led by Willis Fieldsend raised over $6,600 in honor of their dad Kent who is living with Alzheimer’s.

The Walk in Des Moines will be followed by the Ames Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 15. To register or donate, visit alz.org/walk.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.