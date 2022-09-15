Just Released

Clive Community Foundation accepting grant applications

CLIVE, IOWA – SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 – Applications are now being accepted from organizations serving the residents of Clive. Community Impact Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to eligible organizations. Applications are due October 10, 2022.

“For nearly a decade, the Clive Community Foundation has raised and distributed money to many local not-for-profits,” said Jane Fogg, board president of the Clive Community Foundation (CCF). “Thanks to the generosity of donors in our community and through the fundraising efforts of the CCF Board, we’re pleased to support programs and projects which improve lives.”

Fogg added that successful grant recipients will demonstrate the ability to significantly improve the Clive community and benefit its citizens particularly for underserved populations.

Primary areas of focus for CCF include improving Quality of Life (investments in Clive’s greenbelt, parks and trails, public art and educational programming); Community Health (funding local outreach that benefits low-income Clive residents, including food assistance, nutrition and health management programs); and Community Collaboration (working with existing Clive organizations, neighboring cities and foundations).

Grant guidelines and applications are available on CCF’s website: http://clivecommunityfoundation.org/

Donors wishing to support Clive’s place-based projects and the work of the Clive Community Foundation can do so any time. Additionally, dollars invested in CCF may also qualify for an Endow Iowa Tax Credit, thereby increasing the tax benefit for the donor and extending the foundation’s reach.

