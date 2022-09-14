Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines

Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the

Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting

and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts in addition to over 20 food vendors.

This show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the chance to

enjoy original, affordable arts and crafts. Products being sold include oak furniture,

pottery, jewelry, clothing, floral wreaths, pet products, purses, rugs, candles, table

runners, stained glass, lawn and garden metal art, quilts, paintings and prints, several

different types of food items, and much, much more, with over 80,000 square feet of

display space.

Admission to the show is only $7, with anyone 10 and under free. All patrons will

receive a 3-day re-entry hand stamp good for the entire 3 day run of the show.

Show hours are Friday night from 5 PM to 9 PM, Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and

Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Parking for the show is always free.

For the public’s convenience, a free shuttle bus service will be available on both

Friday and Saturday and will shuttle the public from the northern parking lots to

the front of the Varied Industries Building.

For additional show information, call 563-357-1986.