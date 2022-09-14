Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines

Just Released
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines9/14/2022
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in theVaried Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presentingand selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts in addition to over 20 food vendors.This show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the chance toenjoy original, affordable arts and crafts. Products being sold include oak furniture,pottery, jewelry, clothing, floral wreaths, pet products, purses, rugs, candles, tablerunners, stained glass, lawn and garden metal art, quilts, paintings and prints, severaldifferent types of food items, and much, much more, with over 80,000 square feet ofdisplay space.Admission to the show is only $7, with anyone 10 and under free. All patrons willreceive a 3-day re-entry hand stamp good for the entire 3 day run of the show.Show hours are Friday night from 5 PM to 9 PM, Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, andSunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Parking for the show is always free.For the public’s convenience, a free shuttle bus service will be available on bothFriday and Saturday and will shuttle the public from the northern parking lots tothe front of the Varied Industries Building.For additional show information, call 563-357-1986.
I attended the show in September. I purchased 2 pens which were to be engraved and mailed to me within a week. It’s now November, no pens have shown up and I can’t remember the name of the vendor. Do you have a list of the vendors from that show?