Just Released

DMACC Board of Trustees appoints Athene USA Executive Angela Jackson as new member

The DMACC Board of Trustees unanimously approved Angela Williams Jackson, Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Athene USA, to serve part of the remaining term of retiring board member Fred Buie. Jackson will be on the ballot during the next school board election date, scheduled for November 2023.

“I’m honored to join and serve on the DMACC Board,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to helping the College grow its capacity in terms of diversity, academic excellence and strong leadership.”

Jackson, a longtime Central Iowa resident will start her new role at next month’s board meeting, and brings a unique perspective to the Board as she previously served as an adjunct professor at DMACC’s West Des Moines Campus.

“I enjoyed being a professor, combining academic lessons while sharing my practical experiences being an entrepreneur,” Jackson said.

Her advice to students? – “Don’t give up! Each credit you earn is another step toward completing your degree. You will get there,” Jackson said.

At Athene, Jackson is responsible for the development and execution of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. That includes working with executive leadership to put goals and strategies in place that align with the company’s priorities around DEI efforts within the workplace.

She said Athene is committed to education and encourages DMACC students to apply for the Athene USA Game Changers Scholarship.

Jackson also served on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission for nearly a decade. The Governor-appointed group is tasked with identifying and ending discrimination in Iowa. She served multiple terms as the Commission chair.

As a member of the DMACC Board of Trustees, she will be responsible for strategic policymaking for the College that ensures the ever-changing needs of the students and communities they represent. The elected position is also accountable for the overall performance and welfare of the College.

“Our mission is to assure that DMACC students receive an outstanding educational experience for the most affordable tuition possible,” said Joe Pugel, Chair of the DMACC Board of Trustees. “At the same time, we’re addressing the workforce needs of businesses by making sure our graduates are successful, whether that’s being work-ready their first day on the job or exceling at the university level.

“We welcome Ms. Jackson in her new role at DMACC, and wish the very best to our colleague and friend Fred Buie on his retirement.”

Buie has served on the DMACC Board of Trustees since 2009, and helped navigate the College through the COVID pandemic and a major cyberattack last year. Buie was the founder and President of Keystone Electrical Manufacturing Company in Des Moines. Before that, he had more than three decades of electrical and engineering leadership experience, including management positions with General Electric and McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company. In 2017, the Iowa Association of Business and Industry recognized Buie as a “Legend in Manufacturing” for his many contributions to Iowa’s economy. Buie also served on numerous boards and civic groups in the Des Moines area.

DMACC’s nine board members each serve four-year terms and represent the district where they live. Jackson’s District #9 includes Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights. The board meets the second Monday of each month.