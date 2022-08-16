Hy-Vee promotes Jeremy Gosch to CEO of Hy-Vee’s retail operations

Under Edeker’s leadership as CEO, the company has nearly doubled its sales from approximately $7 billion in 2012 to more than $13 billion in 2022, making it the 30th largest food retailer in North America.

“As I look ahead to the future, we’ve reached a point where one person can no longer hold the title of chairman, CEO and president for the entire company,” said Edeker. “We have become more than just a grocer. With our focus on health and wellness, pharmacy, restaurants, grocery, distribution and digital assets, it’s time we evolved our leadership structure to best position the business for the future, which is why Jeremy will also serve as a CEO for the company.”

This year alone, Hy-Vee has launched several new divisions and has gone national with its online retail platforms, such as WholeLotta Good, Hy-VeeDeals.com , PetShip and RedBox Rx. The company is also positioning itself for its largest footprint and growth expansion in the retailer’s more than 92-year history, which is why Hy-Vee has launched multiple national partnerships this fiscal year to improve the overall in-store customer experience and bring more value to its shoppers. As CEO, Gosch will also lead the company’s supplier relationships and brick-and-mortar expansion efforts across Hy-Vee’s current eight-state region as well as its future locations in the Southeast.

“With Jeremy’s retail and in-store experience, he has incredible knowledge of our retail business and has a strong sense of urgency to meet the challenging times we live in today,” said Edeker. “He has a great understanding of how we need to continue to evolve our company to grow, which will keep us on a path toward continued success as one of the best grocers in the U.S.”

With this announcement, Gosch and Wiese will continue to report to Edeker, who will continue to serve as Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board and executive director.

“It’s imperative that Hy-Vee has excellent leaders overseeing the day-to-day responsibilities for both our growing retail operations and subsidiary operations,” said Edeker. “Both Jeremy and Aaron bring unique strengths to the table with complementary leadership styles that will guide Hy-Vee well into the future.”