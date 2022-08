Just Released

Noce fall lineup announced and on sale now

This fall feels like a triumph in so many ways. After two years of persistent struggle, we are back in full form at the club with a truly stellar lineup of performers. From our most beloved local partners to the incredible regional stars & topped off with some new nationally recognized artists, our room will be a showcase of some of the best music out there in the world of jazz & cabaret. Please feast your eyes & ears as much as possible & don’t hesitate to get your tickets asap for what promises to be a whole slew of magical nights at 1326 Walnut Street. Thank you!

Sunday, September 4 – 7PM

BENNY BENACK w/ MAX WELLMAN & THE NATE SPARKS TRIO

–

Wednesday, September 7 – 7PM

THE DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, September 8 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ TRUMPETER SCOTT DAVIS (No cover)

–

Friday, September 9 – 5pm

FIRST FRIDAY w/ NOLA JAZZ BAND

–

Friday, September 9 – 8PM

COME FLY WITH ME: THE MAX WELLMAN BIG BAND PLAYS SINATRA

–

Saturday, September 10 – 7pm

THE DAN PADLEY QUARTET PLAYS THE BEATLES

–

Saturday, September 10 – 9:30PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN

–

Wednesday, September 14 – 7PM

THE DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, September 15 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ LAUREN VILMAIN & NICK RUECKERT (No cover)

–

Friday, September 16 – 7PM

GABRIEL ESPINOSA’s ASHANTI, feat. AVI GEDLER

Friday, September 16 – 10:30PM

LATE NIGHT JAM w/ NATE SPARKS & Co.

–

Saturday, September 17 – 7PM

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: GINA GEDLER Sings LINDA RONSTADT

–

Saturday, September 17 – 9:30 PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN

–

Wednesday, September 21 – 7PM

THE DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, September 22 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ NICK LEO & Co. (No cover)

–

Friday, September 23 – 7PM

ANDREW WALESCH SINGS COLE PORTER w/ HIS JAZZ ORCHESTRA

–

Friday, September 23 – 9:30PM

LATE NIGHT GROOVE FT. MIND @ LARGE

–

Wednesday, September 28 – 7PM

THE DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, September 29 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ BRYAN SCHUMACKER & Co. (No cover)

–

Friday, September 30 – 7PM

KC SAXOPHONIST ADAM LARSON

–

Friday, September 30 – 9:30PM

LATIN NIGHT w/ SON PERUCHOS

–

Saturday, October 1 – 7PM

THE FREDDY GAZZO BAND: BY REQUEST!

–

Wednesday, October 5 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, October 6 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ WAYNE PAGE & CO. (No cover)

–

Friday, October 7 – 5PM

FIRST FRIDAY w/ NOLA JAZZ BAND

–

Friday, October 7 – 8PM

COME FLY WITH ME: THE MAX WELLMAN BIG BAND PLAYS SINATRA

–

Saturday, October 8 – 7PM

SHORTER STORIES: CHRIS MERZ & CO. PLAY WAYNE SHORTER

–

Wednesday, October 12 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, October 13 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE WITH MAX WELLMAN FEAT. ANDREW WALESCH

–

Friday, October 14 – 7PM

CHICAGO VOCALIST ALYSSA ALLGOOD

–

Friday, October 14 – 9:30PM

LATE NIGHT GROOVE w/ MIND @ LARGE

Saturday, October 15 – 7PM

CLOSED FOR PRIVATE EVENT

–

Wednesday, October 19 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, October 20 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE (No cover)

–

Friday, October 21 – 7PM

GRAMMY NOMINEE RACHEL ECKROTH

–

Friday, October 21 – 9:30PM

LATE NIGHT JAM w/ NATE SPARKS

–

Saturday, October 22 – 7PM

KC’S GRAND MARQUIS

–

Saturday, October 22 – 9:30PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN

–

Wednesday, October 26 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, October 27 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ DAVE ALTEMEIER

–

Friday, October 28 – 7PM

VOCALIST LAUREN VILMAIN

–

Friday, October 28 – 10PM

LATIN NIGHT w/ SON PERUCHOS

–

Saturday, October 29 – 7PM

DAVE REZEK & CO. : CANNONBALL ADDERLEY TRIBUTE

–

Saturday, October 29 – 9:30PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN

–

Wednesday, November 2 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, November 3 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ DAN PADLEY & CO. (No cover)

–

Friday, November 4 – 5PM

FIRST FRIDAY w/ NOLA JAZZ BAND

–

Friday, November 4 – 8PM

COME FLY WITH ME: THE MAX WELLMAN BIG BAND PLAYS SINATRA

–

Saturday, November 5 – 7PM

THE ROAD SCHOLARS PLAY SPYRO GYRI FEAT. DAMANI PHILLIPS & CO.

–

Saturday, November 5 – 9:30PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN

–

Wednesday, November 9 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, November 10 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ AVI GEDLER (No cover)

–

Friday, November 11 – 7PM

LA Vocalist Rose Colella

–

Friday, November 11 – 9:30PM

LATE NIGHT JAM w/ NATE SPARKS

–

Saturday, November 12 – 7PM

THE ERIC THOMPSON QUINTET

Wednesday, November 16 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, November 17 – 7PM

JAZZ ON THE HOUSE w/ HEATH ALAN (No cover)

–

Friday, November 18 – 7PM

THE JOYANN PARKER BAND

–

Friday, November 18 – 9:30PM

LATE NIGHT GROOVE w/ MIND @ LARGE

–

Saturday, November 19 – 7 & 9PM

JOYANN PARKER SINGS PATSY CLINE

–

Saturday, November 19 – 10:30PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN

–

Wednesday, November 23 – 7PM

DES MOINES BIG BAND, IN RESIDENCE

–

Thursday, November 24 – 7PM

CLOSED

–

Friday, November 25 – 7PM

GRAMMY NOMINATED VOCALIST KARRIN ALLYSON

–

Friday, November 25 – 10PM

LATIN NIGHT w/ SON PERUCHOS

–

Saturday, November 26 – 7PM

GRAMMY NOMINATED VOCALIST KARRIN ALLYSON

–

Saturday, November 26 – 9:30PM

LAST CALL w/ MAX WELLMAN