Just Released

Military Retiree Appreciation Day on Aug. 18

Military Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosemount Community Center, Prairie Meadows Hotel, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona.

The Altoona/Des Moines RAD is sponsored by the Iowa (Des Moines) Area Council, working closely with the Fort McCoy, Wis. Retirement Services Office.

Military Retiree Appreciation Days (RADs) are designed specifically with the military retiree in mind. They are an outstanding source of the most up-to-date information on Tricare, FEDVIP (Federal Dental and Vision Insurance), and to receive legislative updates for retirees and family members. There are 46 RADs held in the United States to serve the military retiree community.

Military Retirees from any branch of service are eligible to attend, along with family members.

Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. the day of the event.

For more information, please contact the Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office at 608-388-3716 or email: usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.