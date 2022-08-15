2022 Cloris Awards nominees; ceremony set for Aug. 28

Just Released

And the winner is… local theater in greater Des Moines for returning to the stage after the pandemic finally moved out of the spotlight.

After skipping a year, the seventh (almost) annual Cloris Awards will honor eight local theater companies that produced 33 shows during the 2021-2022 season. The outdoor ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 (or Aug. 29 in case of rain), at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater, 4100 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic items. Admission is free.

The Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Awards were founded in 2015 and named for the Oscar-winning Des Moines native who attended the 2016 ceremony and passed away in 2021. The awards celebrate outstanding contributions, both on stage and behind the scenes, to local theater across the metro.

This year’s ceremony will honor shows that were staged between Aug. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022, from the following eight participating companies: Ankeny Community Theatre, Carousel Theatre of Indianola, The Des Moines Playhouse, Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre, Iowa Stage Theatre Co., Pyramid Theatre Co., Tallgrass Theatre Co. and Urbandale Community Theatre.

Below is a list of the nominees in 16 categories for acting, directing and design – plus the young actors who have been named Jeanne Hopson Rising Stars, all of whom will be recognized during the ceremony.

