Iowa insurance agent Eric Kohlsdorf named president-elect of NAHU

AUSTIN, Texas (July 1) – Eric Kohlsdorf, a Des Moines, Iowa-based insurance agent, was named president-elect of the National Association of Health Underwriters Board of Trustees at the organization’s 92nd Annual Convention.

“Eric has done tremendous work as a board member over the past year, and I’m excited to see what he accomplishes as president-elect,” said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU. “We are lucky to have someone with decades of experience in the industry in this important leadership position.”

Kohlsdorf has worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years and is currently president and client strategist at Prisma Strategies, an insurance brokerage firm he has owned and operated since 2007. He joined NAHU in 1992 and has held a multitude of leadership positions, including chair of the Health Underwriters Political Action Committee from 2016 to 2017 and vice president of the Board of Trustees from 2021 to 2022.

Kohlsdorf graduated with distinction from Iowa State University’s College of Business with a bachelor’s in finance. He served as board chair for Healthy and Well Kids of Iowa, which provides health insurance to families who cannot afford private coverage, from 2016 to 2021.

“I am humbled to serve as the next president-elect of NAHU,” Kohlsdorf said. “Being a part of the NAHU community is one of the most rewarding parts of my career, and I’m excited to further my relationship with all our members as president-elect.”