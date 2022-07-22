Just Released

Job Rides, Inc. receives $10,000 donation from GreenState Credit Union

West Des Moines, Iowa, July 21, 2022 – Job Rides announces a $10,000 donation from GreenState Credit Union to help with its statewide expansion. Job Rides, a nonprofit organization started earlier this year, provides transportation to work for the underprivileged and refugee population in the Des Moines area. Job Rides is working to expand its services to other areas throughout the state of Iowa.

“The mission of Job Rides is in perfect alignment with GreenState’s values, and it helps support our local economy,” states Jim Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer for GreenState Credit Union. “We are very proud to support them as they grow to serve even more working Iowans.”

Bill Raine, Job Rides’ Founder and ExecutiveDirector, said: “Generous partners such as GreenState Credit Union allow Job Rides to remove obstacles of transportation to work for those who want to work.”

Currently Job Rides is providing rides to 120 Iowans in the Des Moines area and hopes to double that number by the end of 2022. “Job Rides is looking to expand to several locations throughout Iowa,” added Raine. “It will take a concerted effort utilizing grants from the state, corporate sponsorships, and public donations to give Iowans the best transportation-to-work system in the United States.”