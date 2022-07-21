World Food & Music Festival announces 22 new food vendors, interactive culinary programming in downtown Des Moines

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (July 21, 2022) — The World Food & Music Festival has announced its lineup of nearly 50 food vendors representing 27 countries for the 2022 Festival. The Festival will return on Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

In The Festival’s line-up, there are 22 new vendors, and menus, once finalized, will be marked to denote items that are gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian or vegan.

“We are excited to bring a world full of vibrant activity and authentic cultural eats to Downtown Des Moines again this year,” said Amelia Klatt, Special Events and Project Manager for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “This year’s Festival will celebrate the diversity of our region and provide Downtown residents, workers and visitors a chance to explore tastes from around the globe.”

The 2022 Festival will also host a number of exciting and interactive food-related activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. The Festival will welcome back the Dotdash Meredith Culinary Discovery Pavilion, which hosts local chefs to demonstrate their skills and offer samples. The Cultural Activity Pavilion presented by Global Atlantic Financial Group will also return. The Pavilion features a virtual trip around the world with workshops, interactive presentations and hands-on activities. Budding culinary experts can compete in The Festival’s MidAmerican Energy Company Cooking Challenge, which pits four teams against one another in a high-energy, high-stakes race to assemble the perfect meal. The challenge will begin with ingredient shopping at the Downtown Farmers’ Market Presented by UnityPoint Health — Des Moines, with participants racing down to Western Gateway Park to begin the competition.

“MidAmerican Energy Company is excited to support this vibrant Festival that will bring thousands of people to experience Downtown Des Moines,” said Kathryn Kunert, Vice President, Economic Connections and Integration at MidAmerican Energy Company. “The Cooking Challenge will highlight produce grown by local farmers and encourage creativity in an interactive format that participants and Festival attendees will enjoy.”

The Festival’s Veridian Credit Union Front Porch will also return, providing guests with a close spot near the Festival’s Main Stage to enjoy the great live performers throughout the day.

The World Food & Music Festival is sponsored by Bravo Greater Des Moines, MidAmerican Energy Company, Nationwide, Prairie Meadows, Principal, Dotdash Meredith, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Bankers Trust and Veridian Credit Union, and produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

“The World Food and Music Festival is an opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate the importance of cultural diversity and the flavor it adds to Greater Des Moines,” said Sally Dix, Executive Director of Bravo Greater Des Moines. “We encourage community members to engage with the event to experience great new food, music and cultural elements that truly encompass the global reach of our region.”

Learn more and keep up-to-date on the latest Festival information on the World Food & Music Festival’s website.