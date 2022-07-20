Just Released

Clive launches next phase of capital campaign for Greenbelt Landing

CLIVE, IA – July 15, 2022 – At the 48th annual Clive Festival, the City of Clive and the Clive Community Foundation kicked off the public phase of the $10.6 million Greenbelt Landing capital campaign. Greenbelt Landing is the 14-acre park east of NW 114th St. next to Walnut Creek and the Clive Greenbelt. It includes the Clive Aquatic Center, Community Building, and Clive Festival grounds. Over $7 million has already been secured. The goal is to raise an additional $3 million in this next phase of the campaign.

“The response we have received from our initial round of fundraising has been incredible,” said Clive Mayor John Edwards. “We are excited to open up opportunities to the public to be partners in this project and help us quickly reach our fundraising goal so construction can begin in 2023.”

The Greenbelt Landing project is a partnership between the City of Clive and the Clive Community Foundation to enhance the park and adjacent areas in the Clive Greenbelt. Planned improvements include a stormwater wetland with a boardwalk and educational areas, a renovated community building, a new stage and festival grounds, public art, a trailhead, and multiple nature-focused features.

After several months in the quiet phase of the campaign, the City of Clive and its partners have secured over $7 million for the project. Early contributors include Clive Community Foundation, NCMIC, MidAmerican Energy Company, Community Choice Credit Union, and over 20 private donors. Grants have also been received from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources REAP, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Finance Authority, and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. The Great Outdoors Foundation is serving as the fundraising consultant for the campaign.

“The Clive Community Foundation is proud to collaborate with the City in support of the Greenbelt Landing project,” stated Jane Fogg, President of the Clive Community Foundation. “The space is designed to build community, increase access to amenities and provide quality of life experiences for years to come. We invite and encourage citizens and companies to invest in success by contributing to fund the Greenbelt Landing project.”

More information on Greenbelt Landing and ways to contribute to the campaign can be found online at www.cityofclive.com/greenbeltlanding.