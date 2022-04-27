Just Released

All-natural competition features national & international bodybuilders in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) Washboard abs. Powerful quads. Beautiful backs.

Drug free bodybuilding and fitness is coming to Des Moines!

On Saturday, May 7th, Des Moines will again host the 28th annual Natural Iowa Bodybuilding, Physique, Bikini and Figure Championships. More than 125 athletes are expected, including competitors not only locally but from all over the country. The site will be the first event of the season at the newly renovated Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines (1500 Woodland Ave.) The competition gets underway Saturday morning at 8:30 AM (gates open at 8:00).

The competition is open to natural bodybuilders and fitness fanatics from all over the nation. All ages, shapes, sizes and muscularity levels will be represented. There is even a Transformation Challenge for individuals to showcase their incredibly motivating stories and inspiring fitness journeys.

The contest is sanctioned by the North American Natural Bodybuilding Federation (NANBF) and is a pro-qualifier to allow competitors to compete on a professional level with the International Pro Elite Federation (IPE).

The key word that sets these competitors apart is “Natural.” As in “All-Natural.” No chemically-enhanced athletes. Every competitor will undergo a polygraph exam and be

subject to a urinalysis. The seven-year drug free eligibility requirement is strictly enforced.

Sponsors include Big House Gym, REV Health and Wellness, VersaLifts, Schiek Sports, Fresh Fit Meals, Musclebound USA, Impact Action Coaching and True Life Wellness. The host hotel is the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel on Locust Street. A portion of the proceeds will go to Can Play, a non-profit adaptive sports and recreational program for children and adults with disabilities.

Ticket prices are: all day pass $35, kids 12 & under $15, 5 and under free. Tickets available in advance or day of event at Hoyt Sherman Box office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

Additional information is available at: www.naturaliowamuscle.com.