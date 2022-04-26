Just Released

Bank Iowa hires Tim Guiter as Mortgage Loan Originator

(Altoona, Iowa – April 26, 2022) – Bank Iowa today announced it has appointed Tim Guiter as mortgage loan originator for the Altoona area. Guiter brings twelve years of experience in the financial industry to Iowa’s second largest family-owned bank.

“Tim has a passion for helping mortgage clients succeed,” said John Rathjen, Bank Iowa regional president. “We are excited to watch him foster new relationships for Bank Iowa and to help our clients reach their financial goals.”

Community members looking to buy a home are encouraged to contact Guiter. As a mortgage loan originator, Guiter not only assists borrowers with the process of obtaining funding, he also provides prospective and current clients with educational tools for homeownership.

An Ottumwa native, Guiter graduated from Grand View University with a degree in business management. Guiter joins Bank Iowa with prior experience as a loan originator for local financial institutions in the Des Moines area.

About Bank Iowa

With more than $1.8 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. Tim Guiter’s NMLS number is 992999, and Bank Iowa’s company NMLS number is 673681. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender