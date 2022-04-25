Just Released

Popcorn, Passports and Prizes

Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day by shopping local at central Iowa independent bookstores!

Beaverdale Books has teamed up with Dog-Eared Books, Pageturners Bookstore, Racoon River Press, Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe, and Storyhouse Bookpub to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Readers are invited to participate in a Central Iowa Independent Bookstore Crawl and have their “bookstore passport” stamped at all six local indies to unlock discounts and be entered for prizes.

Each of these central Iowa independent bookstores are proud members of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association and believe in fostering a thriving reading community through the unique perspective each bookstore brings to our Iowa region.

Pick up a passport at any bookstore location and complete it throughout the month of May to be entered for a grand prize. Earning two stamps unlocks a 15% discount to use on a future purchase at any location, beginning on May 1.

Pop in to share a snack, meet an author, and pick up your passport. Several local authors will be joining us at Beaverdale Books throughout the day, including:

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. | Dr. Judy Richardson – Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy catching up with Judy as she shares poems from her book, Coffee Lover’s Poetry Companion.

11:00 – 12:00 p.m. | Joy Neal Kidney is a keeper of family stories, letters, photos, and the author of two books (so far) in the “Leora Stories” Series, plus a regular contributor to Our American Stories on NPR.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. | Kris Kesterson does financial services consulting and writes in his spare time. Coach: Maury John’s Journey to the Pinnacle of College Hoops, a biography of the former Drake coach, is his seventh book.

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. | Tracey L. Kelley shares stories, teaches yoga, and helps people listen. Her award-winning writing appears in a variety of forms, including her new book of essays, For One Moment of a Single Day.

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Catherine Haustien is a chemist and author of novels, like Lost in Waste, with female scientists you’re bound to love. They’re off-beat and will keep you laughing and thinking.

3:00 – 4:00 p.m | Richard Edgington is an award-winning photographer whose book, The Presidents: From their House to the White House, provides a convenient guide that will inspire you to see the homes of the presidents for yourself.

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.| Diane Holmes is a Kossuth County native who shares her journey as an author in her second book, Uprooted: Family Is Where You Find It.

For more information, check our website at: beaverdalebooks.com.