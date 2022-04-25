Just Released

2022 Summer Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival returns to Des Moines, Iowa July 29 & 30

Free event to be held at Lauridsen Skatepark, the largest skatepark in the United States.

Carlsbad, Calif. (April 25, 2022) — The annual Dew Tour pro skateboard competition and festival – powered by MTN DEW® – will return to Des Moines, Iowa on July 29 and 30 at Lauridsen Skatepark for the second consecutive year. The event will be a finals only skateboard competition featuring the very best skaters from across the globe, as well as a two-day festival with activities for all ages. The return of Dew Tour to Des Moines is made possible by its partnership with Catch Des Moines and Polk County, as well as Toyota, returning as the event’s Mobility partner. Dew Tour will be free and open to the public.

In 2020 and 2021, Dew Tour served as a global Olympic qualifying event for the Tokyo Games, which showcased its inaugural year of skateboarding. This year’s Dew Tour features finals only competitions in men’s and women’s individual Street and Park, as well as Adaptive competitions presented by Toyota in men’s and women’s Street and men’s Park. It will also mark the return of the Dew Tour’s Battle of the Shops, featuring regional skate shops that compete as a team against one another on the Street course. Des Moines’ Subsect Skate Shop will be the local shop competing against other midwestern skate shops from Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis and Minneapolis.

A myriad of Olympians are expected to compete at this year’s event, including Lizzie Armanto (FIN), Mariah Duran (USA), Aurelien Giraud (FRA), Nyjah Huston (USA), Aori Nishimura (JPN), Tristan Rennie (USA), Pamela Rosa (BRA), Bryce Wettstein (USA) and many more.

The Dew Tour Experience, a festival-style activation located adjacent to the competition venue, will offer fans a fun and free sponsor village, public skate pump track, food and beverages, pro athlete meet and greets and more. The entire Dew Tour event is free and open to the public, with general admission entry. A limited number of VIP ticket packages will be available; details are forthcoming.

The Dew Tour competition venue will be located within Lauridsen Skatepark, the largest skatepark in the United States, boasting 88,000 square feet of skateboarding paradise with two skate bowls, a skate promenade, a skateable sculpture, stairs, ledges and more. The skatepark, which opened in 2021, was built by world-class builders California Skateparks, who has served as the venue architects for Dew Tour since 2014.

Dew Tour will be livestreamed in its entirety on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms for a total of 15+ hours. Stay updated at DewTour.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube by following @DewTour.

About Dew Tour

Dew Tour is an innovative contest series and content platform that brings together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in a celebration of creativity and style. In partnership with DEW®, Dew Tour continues to progress events and content, bringing millions of action sports fans engaging stories and experiences across multiple digital mediums.